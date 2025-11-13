The Dallas Stars have produced goals by shuffling their top line around

With the current injuries to Matt Duchene and Jamie Benn, the Stars have been searching for some goal scoring. Roope Hintz's return has brought some help, as well as line changes. Wyatt Johnston getting bumped to the top line has really brought some scoring chemistry, and fans are starting to wonder if those guys will be sticking around on the top line when everyone is healthy. Here are some line combinations that Glenn Gulutzan has used until the team is fully healthy.

Dallas Stars Line Combinations: Steel-Johnston-Rantanen

Wyatt Johnston with Mikko Rantanen is not something that fans were expecting this year from the Stars. However, the Hintz injury led Glen Gulutzan to make adjustments. The instant chemistry has been evident over the past week. Their ability to control the puck together has been incredible. It allows Sam Steel to do what he has been best at this season.

Sam can make great passing plays when given space with the puck. With Wyatt and Mikko consistently getting the puck into the offensive zone and drawing opponents' defensemen, Sam has much more space to operate. At least until Duchene can return, I look forward to watching Johnston and Rantanen feed off each other. However, it would be an excellent option for these two to continue together the rest of the season.

Dallas Stars Line Combinations: 2. Robertson-Hintz-Seguin

Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz have been playing on the same line together for most of the past four seasons. This experience gives them the ability to play connected. As we saw in the last win over Ottawa, it is nice to see them creating chances with each other again. They tend to make a lot of creative plays that result in turnovers when they are not playing together. The speed of Roope with the passing of Robertson has been a staple every night. While the future of this line will likely end when Duchene returns, it has been a great lineup move so far for the Stars.

Dallas Stars Line Combinations: 1. Robertson-Johnston-Rantanen

When trailing on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators, the Stars decided to run out this line for shifts in the third period. It did not disappoint. These three players excel at creating space, despite not being the fastest players on the ice. Combine this with excellent passing, and it is the perfect line in situations where the Stars are struggling to get puck control. When Duchene returns, this line will likely not be used at all. However, the Stars will reserve this option in reserve for certain situations throughout the year.