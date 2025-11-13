Dallas Stars look to wrap up Canadian road trip with a statement tonight

Your Dallas Stars have had a rough start to the season with injuries to Jamie Benn and Matt Duchene. However, those injuries haven't set them back as they are in second place in the Central Division, right behind the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche shouldn't get too comfortable with first place in the division. The only thing the Stars need to do is take care of the teams they are supposed to beat. However, the Stars need to beat those teams in regulation.

Before we get to tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens, there are some tidbits of Dallas Stars news that we should go over before tonight. One of those things is that Adam Erne is heading back to Dallas to get an injury evaluated. Another thing we will examine is the ecord Miro Heiskanen broke in the last game against the Ottawa Senators. Here are some Dallas Stars news this morning to get you prepared for tonight's game against the Canadiens.

Dallas Stars News: Adam Erne injury

As stated above, Erne is heading back to Texas to be examined by doctors for an undisclosed injury he sustained against the Senators. Erne has been an instrumental contributor in Benn's absence. It unfortunateIt's that he will likely be headed down to Cedar Park once Benn is healthy and ready to play. Hopefully, the injury isn't too severe and Erne can continue playing for Dallas. We will update yfurtherore once he gets looked at by the doctors.

Dallas Stars News: Fun at practice

The one thing I love about the Stars is that they are having fun while being serious at the same time. That's something the Stars didn't have in their locker room last season. You can see below that Mavrik Bourque scored on Jake Oettinger during practice yesterday, and they mobbed Bourque in the corner. It's fun seeing the team have fun while they are prprepare big matchup later tonight. Sometimes, having fun can relieve the stress that comes with being an NHL Player.

Dallas Stars News: Miro the assist machine

Miro Heiskanen is having one heck of a season in a category that usually isn't celebrated by fans. While scoring goals is fun, setting up your teammates for success really helps the team in the long term. He is tied for the longest multi-assist streak by an active defenseman. That's a pretty cool record to tie because it's something that people don't recognize as much as goal records. Let's see if Heiskanen can set a new record tonight against the Canadiens.

Dallas Stars News: Jamie Benn injury update

Earlier this week, we provided you with an update on Jamie Benn's recovery. While he isn't suiting up to do warm-ups with the team, he has been cleared to travel and practice with the team. He still has a way to go before starting a game this season. I wouldn't be surprised if the Stars decided to send him down to the Texas Stars for a couple of rehab games to get him up to speed. However, at least his recovery is going according to plan.