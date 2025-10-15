Dallas Stars get ready to open up their home schedule with a win tonight

The Dallas Stars taught the NHL a lesson for scheduling games on the road against the two teams they eliminated from the playoffs last season. After two signature performances against the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche, the Stars return home to take on the Minnesota Wild to open their home portion of their season schedule. Even though the Wild are on the back end of a back-to-back, the Stars can't take playing against them lightly tonight.

I know it's going to be a very late home game tomorrow night. Shotgun some Red Bulls, or if you are a Call of Duty fan like I am, drink some Monster Ultra Zeroes to get double XP for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. The Stars need their fanbase to be rowdy and proud tonight against a fatigued and dangerous Central Division team. Let's take a look at the four keys to the game tonight against the Wild.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 4. Stay off the penalty kill

The Dallas Stars can't afford to commit a penalty against the Minnesota Wild tonight. The Minnesota Wild scored three power play goals against the Los Angeles Kings last night, which is why the Wild were able to win the game. I know the Stars' penalty kill has been good in the first two games of the season, but let's not jinx anything tonight. Playing clean hockey and staying out of the penalty box should be the Stars' main goal if they want to remain undefeated.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 3. Put Jason Robertson on the top line

I know Gulutzan has had Sam Steel on the top line to begin the season, but Robertson needs to start on the top line tonight. I just think he complements the top line better than Steel does. I wouldn't mind if Steel returned to the top line if someone like Roope Hintz or Jason got injured. Putting Robertson on the top line should help the offense generate more quickly than it did on Saturday night in Colorado. Let's not have the Wild get a quick start to the gam; instead, let the Stars' top line feast on offense with Robertson on the left side.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 2. Shut down Mr. Overpaid

The Dallas Stars need to shut down Kirill Kaprizov if they want any chance of beating the Wild at the American Airlines Center tonight. Even though he got that massive extension before the season began, it's time he learned to humble himself. Lian Bichsel and Miro Heiskanen need to shadow him tonight to prevent the puck from getting passed to him. If the Stars can do a good job of taking him out of the equation tonight, the Stars should start their home record off at 1-0.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 1. Let the world know hockey belongs in Texas

This key to the game tonight is more for the Stars' fanbase. I know the game is so late, and it's going to start around 8:40ish; however, you have to bring the noise tomorrow night. I want it so loud that fans of both teams are impressed by how loud the arena is. It's time people started taking Texas as a serious hockey destination. I know it's not the normal hockey market, but Texas is beginning to become one. Make Texas proud and cheer the Stars on to victory tomorrow night.