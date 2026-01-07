Dallas Stars get swept away by defensive mistakes and goalie fatigue in Carolina

The Dallas Stars took on the Carolina Hurricanes to kick off their six-game road trip over the next two weeks. Things went from worse to significantly worse in the second period when the Hurricanes roared alive and drenched the Dallas Stars 6-3 tonight. It was one of the worst performances by the Stars this season. Like, I don't even know where to begin the postgame article, it was so bad. I have a lot to write about after tonight's game because the Stars are right back at it tomorrow in Washington. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's loss to the Hurricanes.

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Recap: 4. Finnish Mafia History

With Benn back at home nursing his nose injury, the Finnish Mafia decided to make history tonight. For the first time in the Stars' history, the Stars have had three Finnish captains for a regular-season game. Esa Lindell, Roope Hintz, and Miro Heiskanen all had the Assistant Captain patch sewn on their jerseys. It's kind of ironic that all three players will be in Italy for the Winter Olympics next month. It just goes to show that we love our Finnish hockey players down here in Texas.

Made in Finland. Worn with pride. 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/9m5GqWJoyJ — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 7, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Recap: 3. Sam Steel is cursed

During the first period, I thought Sam Steel was going to be a menace with the shot attempts he got. However, Steel can not break through the finish line to score a goal. I remember when Robertson had this issue, and finally broke through and couldn't stop scoring. It's just a matter of time before Steel breaks through and has a mini scoring streak. Sometimes these things happen during the course of the season, and Steel is definitely in the middle of one.

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Recap: 2. What is it with giving up goals to bad goal scorers

If you read the pregame report, I had Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis being the primary players the Stars needed to focus on. I was not expecting K'Andre Miller and Logan Stankoven to find the back of the net tonight for Carolina. However, congrats to them for running the Stars out of town with a six-game losing streak. I hope the Stars have a players-only meeting in the next couple of days because fans will not accept a seven-game losing streak.

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Recap: 1. What the heck was that, Jake?

Is Jake seriously injured right now? He was pulled from the game for the first time this season. Some of the goals he allowed tonight should have been routine saves for the Olympic goaltender. I don't know if he's preparing mentally for the Olympics right now, but he must get back in the groove. The Stars are going to get slaughtered on this road trip if he's not at the top of his game. Usually, I'm one to defend Oettinger if he has a bad night, but I can't even defend him after tonight's loss. The Stars are back at it in Washington tomorrow night.