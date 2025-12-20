Dallas Stars get their revenge on the Anaheim Ducks with an 8-3 win

The Dallas Stars took on the Anaheim Ducks tonight at the Honda Center. After beating the San Jose Sharks 5-3, they were looking for one more win to wrap up their West Coast trip this week. I guess they really wanted the win, because the Stars scored four goals in the first period, which led to an 8-3 victory over the Ducks tonight. That was probably one of the best first periods the Stars have played all season long. They even forced a goaltender change 15 minutes into the opening frame.

The Stars could not afford the Ducks to get off to a quick start tonight. They are a very young and restless team that can beat you in the blink of an eye if you are coming off a game from the previous night. That was the main thing I was worried about coming into tonight's game at the Honda Center. The Stars proved me wrong and swept their West Coast trip this week. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's outstanding victory over the Ducks.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2025-12-19: pic.twitter.com/66TweUqlpT — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) December 20, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Recap: 4. Went off in the first period

Well, I guess the Stars really wanted that revenge on the Ducks tonight. I did not have a 4-1 lead at the end of the first period on my bingo card. They really wanted to make sure Casey DeSmith had a considerable cushion in case of a late-game surge. That was one of the best periods the Stars have played all season long. They punished the Ducks for turning the puck over to them. Converting on turnovers will send the Stars to the Stanley Cup Finals.

By any means 💪 pic.twitter.com/tSEVtzscgN — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 20, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Recap: 3. Forced a goalie change

Lukas Dostal got yanked from the game after 15 minutes tonight. That's the first goalie change the Stars have forced in a while. It just shows how good the Stars were at converting the Ducks' turnovers into goals. As for Dostal, giving up four goals on six shots is something that will motivate him to do better as the season moves along. I'm sure he will rebound from being pulled from the game tonight. Good job by the Stars for forcing the Ducks to change their goaltender.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Recap: 2. Casey DeSmith

Casey DeSmith had another excellent night between the pipes. He has been a freak on the back end of back-to-back games for the Stars this season. His composure after giving up a goal this season has been excellent. That first game against the Vancouver Canucks that he started is an anomaly in his stats this season. I'm sure that Jake Oettinger will get Sunday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Great game and composure by DeSmith when the Stars needed it tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Recap: 1. The Robot is back

You would have thought that Jason Robertson was sick for a couple of weeks with the scoring drought he was in the middle of. However, Robertson scored two goals, which helped the Stars ground the Ducks. His first goal was terrific as he found a loose puck in front of the net. The second goal, he could have had a cup of hot tea before backhanding that into the net. It's great to see Robertson back in action. The Stars are back on Sunday night as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.