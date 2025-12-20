The Dallas Stars look to sweep the West Coast with revenge against the Ducks

The Dallas Stars are coming off a good win last night against the San Jose Sharks. While the win had some errors the Stars need to clean up, they came away with two points to keep pace with the Colorado Avalanche in the Central Division. We are getting to the point in the season where every point begins to matter, and the Stars need to fix their mistakes. We will have more about that next week. However, it's time to get some revenge on the Anaheim Ducks tonight.

The Anaheim Ducks are young and restless. That's a dangerous combination to go up against. In the last matchup against the Ducks, they skated circles around the Stars and deserved to win. However, it's a new day and a new game. I can't wait to see them go up against Casey DeSmith tonight. Maybe our backup goalie can bring them down to earth tonight. Here are four keys to tonight's contest against the Ducks.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 4. Don't leave a player in front of the net

Last night, the Stars left Colin Graf in front of the net with Jake Oettinger, and things went the way they were supposed to. That can't happen tonight to Casey DeSmith against the Ducks. Even if the Ducks pass the puck up to the top of the blue line, the Stars need to remain at the front of the net if there is a Duck there. I could see the Ducks capitalizing multiple times tonight if the Stars leave a Duck in front of the net. Don't do that, and the Stars will sweep the road trip.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 3. Time to get the Dutch Oven warm

It's going to be a cold night and what better way to heat things is to get Dutch Oven warmed up. Matt Duchene would really help out the Stars if he found the back of the net twice against the Ducks. I know he still has some lingering issues from his concussion, but the Stars can't keep relying on Jason Robertson or Mikko Rantanen to carry the Stars' offense. Duchene's scoring ability could help the Stars steal another two points on the road tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 2. Shut down Cutter Gauthier

The Dallas Stars need to corral Cutter Gauthier and keep him off the scoreboard tonight. He has 18 goals and 18 assists coming into tonight's matchup with the Stars. He's an outstanding player thatwhogoing to be a scoring threat in this league for a long time. He's just getting started, and the Stars can't be a victim of his scoring ability tonight. I know Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley are tired from last night's game, but it will be a long night if the Stars don't corral him.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Preview: 1. Don't block DeSmith's vision

One thing the Stars did a good job of last night, after rewatching the game, was allowing Oettinger to see in the Stars' zone. He was able to track the puck ananticipate where the shot was going to come from. The Stars need to continue doing that tonight against the Ducks. I don't want to see everybody get in front of him and block his vision. He needs to know where the Ducks are going to fire the puck from. Allowing DeSmith to know the puck will really help the Stars against the youthful Ducks.