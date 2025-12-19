Jake Oettinger got a good birthday present with a 5-3 win against the Sharks

The Dallas Stars traveled out to the West Coast for back-to-back games in California as they took on the San Jose Sharks tonight. The Stars came out of the gate strong and even got some luck with San Jose's overturned goal in the first period. The Finnish Mafia began tonight's game with a bit of razzle-dazzle to make it 1-0 Stars. Wyatt Johnston, owner of the San Jose Sharks, really put a damper on things with a bar down goal to make it 2-0 Stars. Everything was going Dallas's way tonight.

The Stars came out on top by beating the San Jose Sharks 5-3. It was a great team effort from everyone around, including the Stars' defense, in helping out Jake Oettinger. The birthday boy celebrated with a shutout this evening. Mikko Rantanen is starting to become a two-way player, as he had assists on both first-period goals. Let's examine the four takeaways from tonight's massive win in San Jose.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Recap: 4. Mikko Rantanen loves apples

It's good to know that our favorite moose loves to eat apples. He had two apples in the game tonight and played an instrumental role in the 2-0 after the first. Even though there are nights when he doesn't score, he is always doing something, like setting up his teammates. I really like seeing this side of Rantanen in some games. Hopefully that Rantanen got a night off in the scoring department;, he helps the Stars tomorrow night against the Anaheim Ducks.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Recap: 3. What was the defensive coverage?

I don't think the Stars were thinking when they allowed Colin Graf all alone with Jake Oettinger. The Stars have to do a better job of clearing out the front of the net and not allow players like Graf to camp out there. That's how you are going to lose games in this league. This defensive lapse is my only gripe about tonight's game. The Stars can't afford to do this against the red-hot Anaheim Ducks tomorrow night.

Dallas loses another faceoff in their zone and pays for it.Celebrini finds Colin Graf all alone at the net front. Lapse in coverage there. 3-2. pic.twitter.com/sbeTUWEbTc — Robert Tiffin (@RobertTiffin) December 19, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Recap: 2. Wyatt Johnston reminds folks he thrives in the tank

What goes well with a visit to San Jose is a goal from Johnston. He continues to prove that he thrives when visiting the Shark Tank. What a fantastic move from the youngster to create space and bar down for a goal. If he continues at the pace he's playing right now, he could be considered an extra for Team Canada at the Winter Olympics in February. However, it's just great to see him thriving in the Shark tonight. Hopefully, he can shoot down some Ducks tomorrow night in Anaheim.

Bar down has never looked so good 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/rMaYYeNjNo — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 19, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Recap: 1. Duchene, Rantanen, and Johnston line remains intact

To cap off the postgame article, the line of Matt Duchene, Mikko Rantanen, and Wyatt Johnston needs to be a permanent line for the remainder of the season. I don't know who I need to speak with to get it done, but I will. That line was thriving all night long at the Finnish Christmas party. Sam Steel had his chance to keep his spot on the top line, but he just lost it after tonight's performance. The Stars return tomorrow to take on the Anaheim Ducks. Stay tuned for tomorrow's morning newsletter.