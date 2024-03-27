The Barn that Wyatt Built: Johnston propels the Stars to a 6-3 win over the Sharks
Wyatt Johnston put on another show for the crowd at the SAP Center in San Jose tonight. His two goals lead the Stars to a 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks. The Stars also have seven 20+ goal scorers for the first time in franchise history. Here are the three takeaways from the win tonight against the Sharks.
By Brian Sweet
Wyatt Johnston loves playing in the SAP Center. Johnston's two goals lead the Dallas Stars to a 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks. With the win tonight, the Stars reclaim first in the Central Division and the Western Conference. There is a milestone that I have to bring up before moving forward. With Mason Marchment's goal tonight, the Stars have seven 20+ goal scorers on the team. That is the first time in franchise history the Stars have had that. What a time to be alive if you are a Dallas Stars fan. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win over the San Jose Sharks.
Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Recap: 3. Jamie Benn on fire
Jamie Benn is on a scoring streak right now, and it doesn't look like it will stop anytime soon. He has scored a goal in the last five games. Johnston and Benn have been the hottest duo in the NHL since Logan Stankoven was promoted from the Texas Stars in March. They are catching fire at the right time, with the divisional race coming down the stretch and the NHL Playoffs right around the corner. I'm sure both will combine for more goals to wrap up this four-game road trip.
Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Recap: 2. Defense got sloppy in the second period
I want to point out that the Stars' defense was sloppy in the second period. The Stars had a 3-0 lead, and the Stars' defense allowed the Sharks to get within one. The Stars would score again, and the Sharks got back within one quickly. That can't happen in the playoffs. One goal could spark a run by a playoff opponent in the blink of an eye. The Stars have to tighten down on defense in the remaining games of the regular season.
Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Recap: 1. Wyatt Johnston runs San Jose
You might as well rename the SAP Center to the Wyatt Johnston Center. Johnston has dominated the Sharks in the last two games there. Tonight, Johnston scored two goals in the 5-3 win over the Sharks. His second goal was NSFW and will probably end up on SportsCenter Top 10. He will probably get an eight-year deal when he is up for his contract extension. Johnston will play a pivotal role in the playoffs this season.