Late Night Swim at the Beach: Stars swim with the San Jose Sharks on the west coast
After barely escaping the jaws of defeat on Saturday night, the Stars begin their road trip on the west coast in San Jose. The Stars can't take the San Jose Sharks lightly after Saturday's game in Dallas. Fans better brew a pot of coffee with the late start time tonight. Here are the three keys of the game against the Sharks tonight.
By Brian Sweet
Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 3. Do not let them dictate the game
The Stars cannot allow the Sharks to set the tone tonight. The Sharks looked comfortable after taking the early lead against the Stars on Saturday night. They have nothing to lose this season since they are in the running for a top-five draft pick. The Stars are fighting to keep the top spot in the Central Division. Let's hope the Stars act like the top team in the Central Division and take control of the game early.
Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 2. Shut Down Anthony Duclair
The Stars must focus their defensive efforts on shutting down Anthony Duclair tonight. Duclair has 14 goals and nine assists going into tonight's game with the Stars. He has scored three goals in his last five games, and he cannot score a goal to continue that tonight. The Stars did an outstanding job of shutting him down on Saturday by not allowing him to skate around Jake Oettinger with the puck. If the Stars can shut down Duclair tonight, they can beat the Sharks in the shark tank.
Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 1. Ease in Chris Tanev
Based on the Stars placing Joel Hanley on waivers yesterday, Chris Tanev might be in the lineup tonight against the Sharks. Don't expect Tanev to come out guns blazing and play well tonight. The Stars need to ease him into the lineup tonight and get him used to the system. It will take him a game to understand his role on the Stars, and this is the perfect game to ease him into the lineup. If Tanev plays well tonight and finds his role with the Stars, they should beat the Sharks tonight.