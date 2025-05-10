Dallas Stars gets sucker punched in the 4-0 loss to the Jets

Just when I thought the Dallas Stars were about to turn the page, another two steps back. This team needs to learn that just because you won your first game against Winnipeg since last year on Wednesday, doesn't mean you can ease off the gas pedal. The Stars came out flat in the first period and paid the price against the best team in hockey this past regular season. The Stars would lose 4-0 and return to Dallas with a tied series instead of a commanding lead against the Winnipeg Jets. That's not what the Stars needed going back to Dallas, given all the mistakes they made tonight.

The good news is that Miro Heiskanen will probably return to action in either games 3 or 4 back in Dallas. With all the mistakes the defense is making, having Heiskanen back there could help out the Stars on the defensive end of the ice. However, players like Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Roope Hintz, and others must show up on home ice on Sunday. You will not eliminate the Jets behind the efforts of Mikko Rantanen and Jake Oettinger. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's loss to the Jets.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 4. Stupid Penalties

You know what they always say, "do stupid stuff. win stupid prizes." The Stars did that immediately in the first period tonight, and the Jets capitalized on their first power play attempt. The Stars have to play better than that if they want to beat the Jets and advance to the Western Conference Finals this season. Winnipeg has a powerful power play unit and can make you pay for committing a penalty. The Stars must be more disciplined towards game 3 on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 3. Stop killing your own momentum

The Stars did this throughout the game tonight, where they would kill their momentum. It started in the first period when they went on a power play and Jamie Benn tripped someone to make it 4-on-4. Dallas got in their way of themselves tonight, and it's not why they have a 2-0 series lead heading back to Dallas tomorrow. Stars could have pressured the Jets with that 2-0 series lead and decided to get in the way of themselves tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 2. Jake Oettinger isn't a super human

The Stars also need to realize Oettinger will not carry the team every night on their way to the Western Conference Finals. The defense needs to step it up more in the Stars' zone by starting with game 3 on Sunday afternoon. The second goal wasn't even Oettinger's fault tonight because it went off Esa Lindell's skate and into the net. If the Stars had played better in their zone and helped out their goaltender, they would have had a 2-0 series lead heading home. I guess this series is about to go the distance.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 1. Where was the scoring depth advertised?

The Dallas Stars have an immense scoring depth that any team wishes they had in the playoffs. The fact that none of the other 20 goal scorers decided to show up is troubling. Mikko Rantanen can't score a hat trick in a game for the remainder of the playoffs. Like I mentioned before, other players on the Stars must step up and take control of the offense. The Stars need to hit the ice to practice tomorrow before Sunday afternoon when they take on the Jets in game 3.

