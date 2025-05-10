Dallas Stars look to take a dominant command of the series tonight

The Dallas Stars got very lucky at the end of game 1 on Wednesday night. They decided to turtle the last eight minutes of the game, and it almost gave the Jets hope if they went to overtime. However, Esa Lindell and Jake Oettinger built a dam around the goal to keep the puck out. The Stars are now looking to clean some things up ahead of game 2 of this series tonight. The Stars must play a clean game tonight if they want a 2-0 series lead heading back to Dallas.

Jamie Benn and Mason Marchment have to learn when to be aggressive and when to lay off. They took some stupid penalties in game one that could have given the Jets momentum if they scored. The fact that Dallas could silence the Jets' power play was terrific. The Stars need to do it again tonight if the refs decide to call any stupid penalties. Here are the four keys of the game against the Winnipeg Jets tonight if the Stars want a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 4. Stay out of the box if possible

Now I know sometimes the refs could have a power trip and call tick-tack penalties that shouldn't be. However, Jamie Benn and Mason Marchment have to be better at not taking any stupid penalties tonight to keep the Winnipeg Jets off the power play.

The Stars did a good job of not allowing any power-play goals on Wednesday night. However, they have to tidy up their aggressive play right now. Any penalty that Dallas gets sent to the box for can cause the Jets to take over the game's momentum. Don't give them any momentum tonight; the Stars can be 2-0 at the end of tonight's game if they have a clean game defensively.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 3. Give Mikko Extra Shifts

After watching Mikko Rantanen take over in the second period of game 1, the Stars need to give him extra shifts tonight. While I think the remainder of the Stars can put offensive pressure on Connor Hellebuyck, Rantanen is on fire. The Stars need to keep feeding that fire by giving him extra shifts. I wouldn't be surprised if he finds the score sheet again tonight. With how Rantanen plays right now, he might carry the Stars into the Western Conference Finals.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 2. Stop Kyle Connor

The Stars have to do another great job of preventing Kyle Connor from finding the score sheet tonight. They held him without a goal on Wednesday night, which is very good. The fact that Connor couldn't take over the game and give the Stars another game 1 loss proves the Stars can play defense without Miro Heiskanen. If the Stars can keep Connor from scoring any goals tonight, they can earn a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Jets.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 1. Clear the puck out of the zone

The one thing the Stars need to improve tonight is clearing the puck out of their zone cleanly. Winnipeg had too much time in the Stars' zone, especially in the third period. That can't happen tonight if the Stars want that commanding series lead. The Stars have to clear the puck out of the zone while being smart with the puck. Jamie Benn's turnover in game 1 almost got the Jets' offense going. That kind of puck handling can't happen tonight.

Now give credit to Jake Oettinger for not panicking after giving up the first Jets goal by over-committing on the save attempt. His composure kept the Stars at bay, and Rantanen got the lead back in the second period. The Stars have to help out Oettinger to get that series lead tonight. He's an elite goaltender and deserves praise for handling how the Jets ambushed him. Now it's time to help him clear the puck out of the Stars' zone tonight.

