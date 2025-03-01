Dallas Stars have some good home cooking against the Los Angeles Kings

Sometimes, being on the road for almost an entire month can be grueling. After the win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the beginning of February, the Dallas Stars have been on the road for the remainder of their monthly schedule. It wasn't until tonight that the Stars had their second and final home game of the month. They took on the Los Angeles Kings in front of a home crowd waiting for their team to play in the American Airlines Center again.

The Dallas Stars would beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2 as they end February with a huge statement win. It did not look like the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets this past Tuesday. I wish Oettinger got the shutout tonight, but the defense needs to be fixed. It felt so good to see the American Airlines Center packed tonight. The Stars deversed that crowd turnout for surviving this month on the road. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's win over the Kings.

OTTER SMUSH LINE EVERYONE! STARS WIN! THE KINGS ARE 6-2 THEIR STOMACHES pic.twitter.com/JoLcfJ3yk2 — Britt | 🌟 (@SlavBritt) March 1, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Recap: 4. What was that defense in the first period

I'm not exaggerating when I say I was disappointed with the Stars' defense on the Los Angeles Kings' first goal. Let's pull back and allow Oettinger to get ambushed on a 2-0 rush. That's no way to treat your franchise goaltender. The Stars might need to make another trade for another defenseman at the deadline if that's how the Stars' defense will play. Someone owes Oettinger a salmon dinner for that goal. That is completely unacceptable by the Stars. The defense needs to get it together before the playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Recap: 3. Cashing in on the power play

Branden Smith took a stick to the face in the first period, which looked painful. Luckily, he stayed on the bench during the Stars' four-minute power play. Matt Duchene had a nice little redirection in front of the net to score at least one goal on the power play. Stankoven scored after the power play expired to make it 3-1 Stars going into the first intermission. The power play was 2-3 tonight and is starting to turn itself around after a rough start. Imagine a lethal power play for the Stars entering the playoffs?

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Recap: 2. Try Lian Bichsel on the power play

With Miro Heiskanen out right now, the Stars are trying to find someone to fill his spot on the power play. Even though he's out with a concussion right now, let's see if Lian Bichsel could fill that role on the power play. I'm not saying to put him on the first power-play unit. Start Bichsel out on the second unit and see if he can fire some pucks at the net. I think it could help out until Heiskanen returns to the lineup.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Recap: 1. Stars have scored four goals in each of their past six games

The Stars have been one of the league's hottest offenses recently. I looked at their schedule on their website, and the Stars have scored four or more goals in their past six games. It's great to see the offense getting hot with the playoffs right around the corner. It will be even better if Seguin returns and continues what he started at the beginning of the season. The Stars continue their four-game homestand as they welcome the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles