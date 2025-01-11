The Dallas Stars look to learn about French culture with a stop in Montreal

The Dallas Stars have entered the Canada portion of their five-game road trip. Their first stop will be Montreal to take on the Canadiens tonight. The Stars will face a different version of the Canadiens than last year. They are just outside the Eastern Wildcard spots, and with half the season left to go, they look like they could make the playoffs this season. I hope the Stars don't come into tonight's game thinking it will be similar to the Philadelphia Flyers game on Thursday.

The one thing that worked against the Flyers on Thursday was the Stars' ability to crash the net. Mavrik Bourque and Roope Hintz could cash in when they surrounded the Flyers' net. I don't know what it is with the Stars and why they haven't done more of that this season. Overwhelming the opponents' goalie seems to be the trick on why the Stars are in search of a seventh-straight win tonight. Here are the three keys to the game against the Canadiens.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Preview: 3. Crashing the net

I want to see the Stars ambush the front of the Canadiens' net tonight. If they wish to have a seven-game winning streak going into tomorrow's Ottawa Senators game tomorrow, that's how they will win tonight. They can't wait until the second period to ambush the front of the Canadiens' net. The Canadiens would love to do nothing more than snap this long winning streak the Stars are on. If the Stars often ambush the front of the net against the Canadiens, they will win tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Preview: 2. Shut down Caufield

The Stars need to shut down Cole Caufield if they want to beat the Canadiens tonight. He is their hottest goal scorer this season with 23 goals and 17 assists. The last thing the Stars need is for him to find the back of the net early against the Stars. When he scores a goal, another one usually comes later in the game at the worst time. The Stars must have someone shadowing at all times in the Stars' zone tonight. If the Stars take him out of the equation tonight, they should have a seven-game win streak.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Preview: 1. Play the hot hand tonight

I would like to see Casey DeSmith get a second-consecutive start tonight. He was really good in the last game against the Flyers, and I would like to see how he handles a playoff-caliber team like the Canadiens tonight. Jake Oettinger should be well-rested to take on the Senators tomorrow night. DeSmith can play back-to-back games and would rather see DeBoer play the hot hand tonight. If DeSmith comes in and performs well tonight, the Stars should win the game.

