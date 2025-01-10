The Dallas Stars continued their five-game road trip against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center. The Stars looked to continue their six-game win streak against a Flyers team trying to do anything to get a win this season. Desperate teams are the toughest to go up against. However, the Stars suppressed the Flyers' offense tonight in a 4-1 win. That is their sixth straight win in their recent games.

As the Stars are about to be at the midpoint of their season, this win streak shows they are right where they need to be. It feels like last year when the Stars got things going right at the midpoint of their season. You want to hit your stride at the right time, and with the top of the Central Division within reach, the time to strike is now. Let's examine the three takeaways from tonight's win against the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers Recap: 3. Perfect start to the game

That was one of the best first periods for the Stars this season when their defense held their opponent scoreless. Mavrik Bourque didn't take long to introduce himself, and Roope Hintz scored on his rebound. The Flyers had no answer for Casey DeSmith, who was fantastic and not flustered. His teammates did help him out by getting the puck and clearing it out of their zone. I would say it was one of the best defensive first periods the Stars have had all season.

We're calling that a birthday goal. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/u8Hm27t8Gg — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 10, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Philidelphia Flyers Recap: 2. Attacking the net

The Stars needed to attack the net tonight to extend their win streak, and they did. Good things happen when you go to the front of the net with the puck. Bourque went to the net and scored his third goal of the season. Hintz found his rebound in front of the net and added another goal for the season. The Stars need to look into this if they want to take control of games and give Jake Oettinger or DeSmith a nice cushion in case of a late-game scoring surge by their opponents.

Dallas Stars vs. Philidelphia Flyers Recap: 1. Casey DeSmith masterclass

I was a bit worried about DeSmith starting tonight, given how quickly some of the Flyers' top scorers can move. DeSmith held his own and continued Dallas' win streak. DeSmith has been a nice addition to the Stars this season after they moved on from Scott Wedgewood.

I would like to see Pete DeBoer give him more starts in the second half of the season. DeSmith has proven himself during his career that he can start multiple times in a row. The Stars play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday as they continue this five-game road trip.

