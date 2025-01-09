Dreams and Nightmares in Philly: Dallas Stars take on Michkov and the Flyers

At least everyone will be inside and curled up on the couch from the snow for this huge blockbuster tonight. The Dallas Stars are taking on Calder Trophy front-runner Matevi Michkov and the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. The Stars will have to do it with Casey DeSmith in goal tonight. Oettinger deserves the night off after what he did in New York the other night. That was one of the best comebacks this season for the Stars.

I will be honest about one thing. I was concerned about the Flyers bringing Michkov over early from Russia. I didn't think he was developed enough to earn a spot on the Flyers roster this season. He's proven me wrong so far this season. I'm glad the Stars didn't play them earlier in the season when he was on his scoring streak. I hope the Stars' defense has enough in the tank to slow him down tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight for the Stars.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers: 3. Crush them into the boards

I don't want to see a repeat from Tuesday night in New York and be down 3-0 in the first period again. The Stars must crush the Flyers into the boards and take over the game in the first period. I remember flying to Michigan last year when the Stars last played the Flyers. Tonight is a night where the Stars will increase their win streak to six games if they control the game's pace in the first period. It's time to shut down Michkov and the Flyers and continue climbing the Central Division standings.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers: 2. Shut down Travis Konecny

While Mitchkov is a scoring threat tonight, the Stars can't forget about players like Travis Konecny. He is the leading scorer on the Flyers this season with 20 goals and 25 assists. I wouldn't be surprised if he's on Mitchkov's line with all those assists. If that is the case, the Stars might have a tough time shutting down the Flyers tonight. Casey DeSmith better be ready for all the shots he has to face tonight. If the Stars can shut down the Flyers tonight, they will increase their win streak to six games.

Dallas Stars vs. Philadelphia Flyers: 1. Break Stankoven's goal drought

I feel so bad for Logan Stankoven this season. It seemed like he would run away with the Calder Trophy at the beginning of the season before his goal drought started. I want Stankoven to get a goal against the Flyers tonight to break his goal drought. The Stars need goals from non-goal scorers since Marchment is out for three more weeks. The Stars would benefit in the goal-scoring department if Stankoven were to break his scoring drought tonight against the Flyers.

