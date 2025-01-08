What is a Kilometer: Oettinger gets his revenge on the Rangers 5-4

The Dallas Stars took on the New York Rangers to kick off their road trip this week. After beating the Utah Hockey Club in overtime on Saturday night, the Stars looked like they had some momentum for this road trip. The first period was a complete shock to the Stars as they trailed 3-0 early on. However, the Stars' resilience showed up midway through the period, as they cut the Rangers' lead to 1 at the end of the first period.

The Stars would win 5-4 against the New York Rangers as they got their revenge and split the season series. It was probably one of the best comebacks by the Stars this season. When will opposing teams realize the Stars aren't out of any game despite their lead? I'm sure the Rangers are having a massive discussion in their locker room after losing this game. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win over the Rangers.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers: 3. Great comeback in the first period

The Stars' resilience in the first period is a bright light of promise tonight. A New York Ranger tapped in Duchene's shot, and Dadonov answered with a power play goal to bring the game within one. The Stars could have tied the game at the first intermission if a couple of bounces went their way. However, I'm glad they still have some fight when they are trailing by a lot at the beginning of the game.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers: 2. Defense absent in the first period

The one thing that concerned me in the first period was how relaxed the defense was around Jake Oettinger. Alexis Lafrenière's goal, where it went over his blocker, isn't the one in question. Vincent Trocheck's goal is the one I'm talking about. Three players could have stepped in and stolen the puck to clear it. That needs to stop in the next game against the Philadelphia Flyers. If people are in front of Oettinger, clear them out from the front of the net.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers: 1. Oettinger and his rest

I'm starting to get concerned by the amount of workload Oettinger has done this season. While nothing can be done about DeSmith getting the flu, Oettinger needs more breaks. DeSmith is healthy and looked good in his last start between the pipes. I'm not saying Oettinger gets the night off in Philidelphia on Thursday, but I wouldn't be shocked if he gets a week off soon. Oettinger could use the rest to avoid burnout in the playoffs.

