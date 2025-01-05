Harls In Charge buries OT game-winning goal against Utah HC

Thomas Harley has a new nickname after last night's win against the Utah Hockey Club, Harls in Charge. Whenever the Stars head to overtime, let Harley deal with the issue to send everybody home happy.

The Stars would win by a final score of 3-2 over the Utah Hockey Club last night at the American Airlines Center. As one of the game attendees, my ears were not used to how loud the Stars' home crowd had been. That place was rocking, celebrating the game-winning goal. No wonder why teams hate coming to Dallas.

While the Stars did get the two points last night, they have some stuff to work on. The Stars need to work on being on the same page in terms of passing. I will get down to it in one of the takeaways, but everybody was not on the same page. There were some great passes from players, but no one was on the other end of those passes. I don't know if the timing was off last night, but there's something to work on. Here are the three takeaways from last night's win against Utah HC.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2025-01-04: pic.twitter.com/HtJayfYMcm — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) January 5, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club: 3. Not being on the same page

As I mentioned above, one of my observations last night was that the Stars' passing was off in the first period. I don't know if they were exhausted after starting with energy. The passes were much better for teammates once the game entered the second period. It might just be me, but I'm worried if one of those bad passes ends up in the Stars net. The Stars have a grueling road schedule, which we will review on Monday. Ultimately, the Stars ended up with two points, which is all that matters.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club: 2. Stop allowing the other team to tie the game

The other thing that drove me insane last night was the Stars allowing Utah to tie the game shortly after they took the lead. The Stars have to squash during this upcoming road trip. Whenever I post the Seagull goal tweets and see the Stars allow their opponent to score within two minutes, all that happiness disappears. I saw numerous people on X complain about this last night. I hope the Stars end this nasty habit next week on the road.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club: 1. Thank you Harls in Charge

Everyone in that arena last night was happy that Harls in Charge ended that game in overtime. I don't know about you, but shootouts give me heart problems. I don't know if I would have been able to survive a shootout. I'm glad Matt Duchene drove to the net and passed it back to Harls to score. The Stars would have ended that game in regulation if they had passed better in the first period. Now it's wheels up to New York to take on the Rangers on Tuesday night.

