Dallas Stars welcome the Utah HC to the AAC for the first time

The Dallas Stars are back in action against the Utah Hockey Club. The Stars turned the ship around against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night after being down 2-1 early in the game. I wonder how Dallas and Utah will start the game after having a big scrum at the end of the last matchup in Utah before Christmas. I'm sure Utah is happy that Lian Bichsel is now down in the AHL. He was a menace in the previous matchup between both hockey teams.

Arttu Hyry had a promising NHL debut against the Senators. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his defensive play helped the Stars keep the Senators at bay for 60 minutes. Even Roope Hintz said the young member of the Finnish Mafia had a promising debut. I think he could be a factor in tonight's matchup against Utah. While I don't see him getting on the scoresheet, his defense should help Dallas slow down Utah tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Utah Hockey Club.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club Preview: 3. Bury Utah in the first period

The Stars must bury Utah in the first period to win tonight. Utah is known for their ability to take over games quickly. I want to see Dallas take the life out of them in the first period to the point that they don't want to get back in the game.

The Stars also have to limit their turnovers in the first period. Two turnovers turned into goals for the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. They should win tonight if the Stars can score and limit their turnovers in the first period.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club Preview: 2. Shut down Dylan Guenther

Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther are going to be a pain in the butt tonight. They are the leading scorers for Utah and can get hot at a minute's notice if they find the back of the net. I'm worried that Dallas might not be ready to contain both players. Those turnovers in the first period against the Senators have me worried the Stars could get puck-jacked, which can turn into a goal. If the Stars can shut down both players, they should have no issue and win the game.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club Preview: 1. Shut down the front of the net

The Stars can't allow Utah to hang around the front of the net and put rebounds away for goals. I want to see the Stars defensemen box out the front of the net and take those redirections away from Utah. If the Stars can take away the front of the net, I could see the Stars shut down Utah's entire offense. In the games I've watched Utah play, they don't score often if their players are away from the net. The Stars have a good chance of beating Utah if they box out the front of the net.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles