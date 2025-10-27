Dallas Stars learn valuable lesson in comeback victory against Nashville

Well, the Stars fought hard against the Nashville Predators tonight and did a lot better than I expected they would after blocking 30 shots against the Carolina Hurricanes. Even the Predators were short on energy after beating the Los Angeles Kings in a shootout last night. However, the Stars were able to overcome squandering the early 5-on-3 opportunity in the first period to beat the Predators 3-2. What a resilient effort tonight from the Stars after a hard-fought win last night.

Defense turns to offense 🔁 pic.twitter.com/UXtw9UF5yL — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 27, 2025

Now I'll give credit to the Stars for not giving up tonight with the short rest after last night's win. Having to play the next day after blocking 30 shots is a tough turnaround for any hockey team. Even though the Stars got behind early to the Predators, they fought like warriors to close the gap. Sometimes, little victories like that can help the team down the road in critical parts of the season. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's loss to the Predators.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2025-10-26: pic.twitter.com/meULPiIggU — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) October 27, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 4. Don't let the away crowd get to you

The Stars didn't allow the rowdy Bridgestone Arena crowd to phase them after giving up the first goal. There have been some away games in which the Stars have retreated into a turtle shell after conceding the first goal. That definitely didn't happen tonight because the Stars fought back in the second period to tie the game up heading into the final period of the game. It was a great response from the Stars in a hostile hockey environment.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 3. Casey DeSmith

After Casey DeSmith's last start against Vancouver, I was nervous when the Stars announced he would be starting against Nashville. However, I was pretty surprised that he responded well after the Stars found themselves down 2-0 tonight. Victory Plus Dallas Stars commentator Brien Rea pointed out that DeSmith has actually done well on the back end of a back-to-back game situation. DeSmith stole two points from the Predators, and the Stars go home happy with a two-game winning streak. That's a good weekend in my book.

Casey DeSmith last season on the second night of a back-to-back:



6-2-0 Record

1.64 GAA

.947 SV%

2 Shutouts#TexasHockey — Brien Rea (@BrienRea) October 26, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 2. Got to capitalize on 5-on-3 power plays

One thing that hindered the Stars from having a better record last season was their inability to capitalize on 5-on-3 power plays. Tonight, the Stars had an opportunity in the first period to tie the game, but it was cut short when the officials called a bogus penalty on Wyatt Johnston for "Tripping". Even though the Stars tied the game in the second period, they need to work on this during the season, because those opportunities will be crucial if they make the playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 1. Never giving up

The Stars could have easily called it a night after being down 2-0 to the Predators in the second period. However, they channeled their inner Captain America, stood up, and fought back against the Predators. This type of mentality gave the Stars the will to come back and win the game. Now that the Stars stole two points on the road, they return to the American Airlines Center for some rest before Alex Ovechkin comes to town and possibly plays his last game ever in Dallas.