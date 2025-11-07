Dallas Stars let the Ducks have too much fun at the AAC tonight

After having such a good game against the Edmonton Oilers, the Stars came into tonight's game against the Anaheim Ducks with a lot of momentum. That momentum grew even larger when Roope Hintz entered the lineup for the first time since he got injured against the Carolina Hurricanes. Things got off to a great start behind Wyatt Johnston's two goals in the first period. However, everything changed once the second period began and the Ducks scored four goals.

The Dallas Stars would go on to lose 7-5 to the Anaheim Ducks tonight. I really thought the first period was the best period of hockey they played all season. Apparently, the Stars haven't learned that you need to continue that even against a very young Ducks squad. I won't be surprised if the Ducks make a lot of noise in the playoffs this season. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's loss to the Ducks.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Recap: 4. Got hot on the power play

If you had told me that all it took to get the Stars' power play going was Roope Hintz, I wouldn't have worried about all the failed power play attempts in his absence. Wyatt Johnston got hot on the power play, giving the Stars their first two goals of the game tonight. Both of them were absolute beauties, and it got the AAC off their butts, cheering on the Stars. If the Stars can continue to capitalize on the power play, I would hate to be the next team on the schedule to play Dallas.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Recap: 3. Was not happy letting the Ducks back in the game

It was all Stars in the first period, and then they decided to let their foot off the gas pedal in the second period. A two-goal lead is not going to suffice anymore in the NHL. It's one of the most dangerous things to give a team like Anaheim. Cutter Gauthier tied the game up in the second period, and he's the last player you want getting hot now. Even though the Stars had a lot of great energy in the first period, they need to carry the momentum over into the second and third periods.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Recap: 2. Where was the team in the second period?

Did the Dallas Stars decide to have a team picnic in the middle frame of the game tonight? That was the worst second period the Stars have played all season long, other than the Vancouver game. There was zero defense the whole second period, and the Ducks looked like they were having practice against a high school team. The Stars aren't going far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs if they play defense like they did in the second period tonight. That was some of the worst defense imaginable.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Recap: 1. Tyler Seguin finally scored a goal against the Ducks

After 16 long seasons in the NHL, Tyler Seguin finally scored a goal against the Ducks tonight. It was a beautiful breakaway goal in which he was able to get down the ice and score. After all the long games, Seguin can finally relax about scoring on the Ducks. If Seguin were to retire at the end of his current contract, he could look back at that beautiful breakaway goal. The Stars are back in action on Saturday afternoon as they take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.