Dallas Stars look slow down Jake DeBrusk and the Canucks tonight

A wave of sadness overcame the city of Dallas yesterday after the news of Miro Heiskanen's injury. It was announced that Heiskanen would have knee surgery and be out for an extended period. However, the Stars can't take tonight's game off. They have to continue with the season and keep climbing to the top of the Central Division. They will host the Vancouver Canucks at the American Airlines Center tonight. It should be a good hockey game to begin the weekend.

Thomas Harley must step up for the Stars in Heiskanen's absence. The Stars called up reinforcements from the AHL yesterday as well. Kyle Capobianco was called up from Cedar Park yesterday since Nils Lundkvist is also dealing with a lower-body injury. The Stars' offense is going to have to mask that weak defense if they want to beat the Canucks tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Canucks.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 3. Mask the ailing defense

The Stars have to mask Heiskanen's absence in the lineup tonight. The only way they can do that is to have a scoring fest against the Canucks tonight. Hopefully, Wyatt Johnston has another hat trick performance in him for the home crowd tonight. Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz will also be needed to provide some goals tonight. The Stars will be in for a long night if the offense stalls out against the Canucks tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 2. Shut down Jake DeBrusk

The Stars' defense will have a tough time slowing down Jake DeBrusk tonight. DeBrusk has 17 goals and 13 assists coming into tonight's matchup against the Stars. Thomas Harley and Lian Bichsel will be tasked with slowing him down in the Stars' zone tonight. I know there's nothing the Stars can do about it, but I wish Heiskanen were in the lineup and healthy tonight. If the Stars can slow down DeBrusk in their zone tonight, they can come away with two points and a win.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 1. Help out Oettinger please

Jake Oettinger will need help tonight shutting down the Canucks' offense. He can't do it alone and will need help from everyone. I don't want to see players standing around the front of the net, allowing Canucks players to position themselves for tip-in attempts. Bichsel needs to clear out the front of the net to give either goaltender a great view of the puck. If the Stars can help out Oettinger tonight, they should be able to beat the Canucks tonight.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles