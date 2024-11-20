Dallas Stars look to start a new winning streak at the AAC tonight

The Dallas Stars look to rebound at the American Airlines Center tonight against the San Jose Sharks. Monday night's loss to the Anaheim Ducks was a huge wake-up call. The Stars can't keep playing down to lesser opponents like that. It's going to be the difference between a good playoff seed or a wildcard spot. However, based on how the Sharks played against the Detroit Red Wings the other night, i'm worried the Stars might play down to them.

Macklin Celebrini is one heck of a young hockey player. Logan Stankoven and him are in the race for the Calder Trophy, which will be rewarded at the end of the season. This is the type of game where Stankoven needs to show up and take some votes away from Celebrini. This is also a very important game because the Stars need to win these types of games to keep pace with the Winnipeg Jets. Here are the three keys to tonight's game against the Sharks.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks: 3. Stop Celebrini

The Stars can't allow Celebrini a field day at the AAC tonight. He is coming off a game Monday where he scored the game-winning goal in overtime. The Stars can't afford to have him unguarded in the Stars' zone. If Celebrini scores a goal tonight and someone defends him, that's a different story. There's a reason why he was the number one overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. If the Stars can shut down Celebrini, they can beat the Sharks and start a new win streak.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks: 2. Stop Tyler Toffoli

Along with Celebrini, the Stars must find a way to shut down Tyler Toffoli tonight if they want to win. He has nine goals going into tonight's game against the Stars. Miro Heiskanen is going to have a long night stopping these two players. The Stars must also be aware of Toffoli creeping in front of the net. I hope whoever is starting in goal for Dallas is also ready for the task. If the Stars can stop Celebrini and Toffoli, they will beat the Sharks tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks: 1. Get Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston involved

Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston must find their goal-scoring tonight. I'm not too alarmed about Johnston having a scoring slump right now. With Joe "Master Yoda" Pavelski on speed dial, Johnston will get going here shortly. However, I don't have an answer for Robertson's scoring absence. There could be several factors, but I hope they show up tonight against the Sharks. The Stars will need everyone's participation on offense to get back in the win column.

