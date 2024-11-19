Flight of the Ducks: Dallas Stars lose first home game of the season

The Dallas Stars hosted the Anaheim Ducks at the American Airlines Center tonight. With the Stars winning their last three games, a fourth-straight win was imminent. The Ducks let out a mighty Quack in the first period and had the Stars trailing by two at the first intermission. It would be a long night after the Stars lost 4-2 to the Ducks. This would be the first loss at the American Airlines Center Stars this season.

The Stars had no energy tonight after the massive schedule they played last week. However, that's not an excuse for losing to the Ducks. Anaheim was the superior team on the ice tonight. They went out there and took the win away from Dallas like Indiana Jones stole the jewels off the pedestal. The Stars can't allow teams like the Ducks to walk into the AAC, kick their feet up, and have a good time. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's loss against the Anaheim Ducks.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Recap: 3. Lukáš Dostál

When I saw Dostál was starting tonight for the Anaheim Ducks, emptiness sunk in. He is one heck of a young goaltender and put on a show for the city of Dallas tonight. Even though their record doesn't show it right now, Dostál could be a reason the Ducks are in position for a wildcard spot at the end of the season. Hopefully, the Stars don't see him again when they take on the Ducks. Dostál is going to be a pain in the butt in the Western Conference this season.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Recap: 2. No energy in the first period

The Stars showed up in the first period tonight with no energy. If the Stars want to make it back to the playoffs, they can't choose which games they show up to. The fact that the Ducks were flying up and down the ice tonight was a precursor to the result. This team needs to find some energy for the first period for the upcoming games. The Sharks cannot make it two straight losses in a row. Would someone wake this team up now before it's too late?

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Recap: 1. Casey DeSmith

I don't know if DeSmith thought this would be a walk in the park tonight. It wasn't when the Stars found themselves in a 2-0 hole in the first period. DeSmith overcompensated on the second goal, leaving an excellent area for the Ducks to score. Cutter Gauthier caught him by surprise on the power play on the third goal. Jake Oettinger deserves a break because of playing four straight games last week. However, DeSmith needs to be a better backup goaltender moving forward.

