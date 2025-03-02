Dallas Stars look to continue the fun at home against the St. Louis Blues

That was probably one of the most exciting games the Stars have played all season. You could tell they missed playing at home after being on the road for almost a month. The Los Angeles Kings walked into the American Airlines Center and walked out with a black eye. While I don't see it happening again tonight against the St. Louis Blues, hopefully, that momentum carries over from Friday's game. I would like to see a few more loose rebound goals from Stankoven.

Jordan Binnington will look to spoil the fun tonight in his first game against the Stars since the 4-Nations Tournament. He was Canada's starting goaltender who held down the fort in overtime for them to win the tournament. He would love to spoil the momentum the Stars created against the Kings. The Stars must be prepared for the Blues once the puck drops at the American Airlines Center. Here are the four keys of the game against the St. Louis Blues this afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 4. Be dominant

The Stars' first period on Friday night was great. Getting on top of things in the first period allowed the Stars to relax and play their style for the remainder of the game. It would be good to see the Stars do it again tonight against the Blues. Let's send the Blues to the locker room at the end of the first period with despair and sadness. That's how the Stars can continue the fun and build their impressive home record this season.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 3. Pepper Binnington

The one thing Jordan Binnington hates is being peppered with multiple shots. He doesn't seem to do well when going up against a team that continues to fire the puck at the net. This could help Stankoven get some more loose rebound goals tonight. The Stars can't take it easy on him. The easier they make his night, the harder it is to score against him. Dallas needs to put pressure on him if they want to chase him from the game tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 2. Shut down Jordan Kyrou

A familiar name is the top player the Stars can't allow to score tonight. Christian Kyrou's brother, Jordan Kyrou, is that player the Stars can't allow to score. He has 24 goals and 24 assists through 61 games this season. Thomas Harley can't do this on his own tonight. He will need help from the other Stars' defensemen if they want to shut down Kyrou from scoring. If everyone comes together and shuts down Kyrou tonight, Stars' fans can return home without having bad dreams later on.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 1. Have Stankoven stand near the net

Stankoven had some quick reflexes on his two goals from Friday night. He quickly found the loose puck and put it in the back of the net. The Stars' coaching staff should tell him to stand near the front of the net. Not in front of it, because the last thing the Stars need is for him to enter the concussion protocol. When the Stars fire the puck at the net, he can start looking for the loose puck and put it in the back of the net. That's how Stankoven can develop his role and improve his shooting.

