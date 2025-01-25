Dallas Stars look to drown out the Blues in St. Louis tonight

Last night's game against the Vegas Golden Knights is what the kids call Cinema. It felt like Stars fans were watching a playoff game between both teams last night. Let's hope the Stars don't play them in the first round this year if they make the playoffs. The Stars must focus because they play the St. Louis Blues in St. Louis tonight. I'm sure Jake Oettinger will get the night off in St. Louis after his performance last night in the game's final minute. Casey DeSmith

It was great seeing Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz score three of the four goals last night. At the beginning of the season, people were worried that Robertson was seriously snake-bitten from the previous year's postseason run. However, it seems he's completely healed from his foot surgery this offseason. Opposing teams should be worried if Robertson continues on this scoring streak. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the St. Louis Blues.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 3. Don't play relaxed

I hope the Stars perform well in tonight's matchup with the Blues like they did against the Golden Knights last night. Sometimes, on the back end of a back-to-back, the Stars begin the first period relaxed and on cruise control. They must treat the St. Louis Blues like the St. Louis Sapphire Knights. Even though they aren't doing well in the Central Division this season, they must treat this game like a playoff game. It could be a long night if the Stars come out on cruise control tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 2. Shut down Jordan Kyrou

I think the Stars should have a Zoom meeting with Christian Kyrou at the hotel in the morning. He would know best how to stop his brother from being a threat against the Stars. Jordan Kyrou is the one player the Stars can't allow to get hot and dominate tonight's game. I know the Stars will have some fatigue, but they have to do their best not to let him get hot. They can win tonight's game in St. Louis if Jordan is shut down on offense tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Preview: 1. Prime Casey DeSmith

I hope Casey DeSmith is relaxed and focused for tonight's matchup in St. Louis. His last start against the Colorado Avalanche didn't look so good. The Stars will be in trouble tonight if he plays like he did in Denver the other week. He needs to focus and not overcompensate when making saves. Casey must keep track of the puck and lose his body to block it. If DeSmith is back to his original self against the Blues, the Stars can continue their win streak next week.

