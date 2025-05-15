Dallas Stars look to end Winnipeg's historic season tonight

The Dallas Stars have the opportunity to end Winnipeg's historic season tonight. It would be awesome to save them another plane ride back to Dallas. Think of it as taking "Southern Hospitality" on the road. However, the Stars must be ready for the Jets to come out swinging and fight to extend this series another game. With Miro Heiskanen returning in game 5, the Stars are at full strength and look to move on to the next series against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Stars must find a way to get Mikko Rantanen going tonight to end the series. He will be the key if the Stars want to conserve some energy to take on the Edmonton Oilers in the next round of the playoffs. However, it would be nice if players like Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin stay out of the penalty box and score some goals tonight. Let's get Jake Oettinger some help so he's not flailing around, making many saves tonight. Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the Jets.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 4. End the series tonight

It's time for the Stars to stop playing with their food and end the series tonight. Winnipeg has the fire power to come back and win the series, but the Stars can't allow them to come back and force game 6 in Dallas. The Stars must keep firing the puck at the net and ambushing Connor Hellebuyck. It's how the Stars will be able to score goals tonight and end the series. However, if the Stars decide to play with their food tonight, game 6 will happen on Saturday in Dallas.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 3. Stay out of the penalty box

Oettinger would be pleased to see the Stars stay out of the penalty box tonight. That means Mason Marchment, Jamie Benn, and Tyler Seguin must stop committing stupid penalties to put the Jets on the power play. Even though the Jets haven't done so well when going on the power play in this series, something could click tonight, resulting in power-play goals. Let's try not to spark something that would force a game 6 back in Dallas on Saturday.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 2. Stop Kyle Connor

If the Stars want to send the Jets into a downward spiral, they need to stop Kyle Connor from lighting it up on home ice tonight. Connor has shown that he's quick, nimble, and can find the back of the net during this series. Even though he hasn't been a force in many games, Connor could force a game 6 by getting the Jets' offense going tonight. The Stars must do the right thing and ensure he doesn't get anything going tonight. Oettinger would be happy not having to deal with him tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 1. Take them out early

After watching Hellebuyck get frustrated and allowing Mikael Granlund to get a hat trick in the last game, let's see him flustered in the first period tonight. The Stars can easily send the Jets home by pressuring them in the first period. The Stars can't allow them to hang around and get chances throughout the game. It's better if the Stars end their season as soon as possible tonight. It's what they get for creating that stupid online video that got everyone on the Stars' bandwagon.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles