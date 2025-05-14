Granlund's hat trick gives Stars commanding series lead over the Jets

I hope Connor Hellebuyck is okay after a random attack from Granny's walker. No need for anyone to get hurt over a hockey game tonight. However, that was the case for Mikael Granlund and the Dallas Stars tonight. Granlund's ability to shoot wrist shots efficiently was why the Stars came away with the 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Granlund's hat trick performance ensures the Jets feel the pressure heading back to Winnipeg later this week.

Even though the Stars won tonight, the rest of the game was sloppy. I'm even going to get on Jake Oettinger for the easy goal he gave up tonight. The Stars need to play clean hockey to eliminate the Jets on Thursday night. There's no need for the Stars to go to the penalty box so many times for stupid penalties. Also, players must step up and attack Hellebuyck's glove side more often on Thursday. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's game at the American Airlines Center.

Anton Khudobin who was the starting goalie for Dallas of course during the 2020 Stanley Cup Final is here with a message: pic.twitter.com/JwrUA53WM2 — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) May 14, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 4. Attack Hellebuyck's glove side

Both goals by the Dallas Stars tonight involved them attacking Hellebuyck's glove side. The Stars must keep attacking that side since it seems to be the main side where goals are being scored. That's how the Stars will beat Hellebuyck when this series returns to Winnipeg on Thursday night. Just keep doing that, and this series can be wrapped up with a giant victory green bow. It would be the nicest thing if we didn't make the Jets have to take another trip down to Dallas.

2-1 Dallas headed into the 3rd 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pyOyXstepx — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 14, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 3. Stop taking stupid penalties

Yes, I'm talking to you, Tyler Seguin. The Stars must stop taking stupid penalties against the Jets to keep them off the power play. The Jets have a lot of scorers who can swing the momentum in their favor. Luckily, the Stars' penalty kill killed off all their penalties tonight. I know sometimes refs can call those soft penalties from time to time. However, the Stars need to play clean for the remainder of the series if they want to send the top team in the league to the golf course this summer.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 2. Be more aggressive

There were times throughout the game tonight when the Stars let off the gas pedal regarding shots on goal. The only way Connor Hellebuyck will get pulled from the game is if you pepper him with many shots and score some goals. Granlund did that and scored a hat trick tonight in the third period on the power play. The Stars must follow Granlund's example and let the puck rip towards Hellebuyck. It won't be much longer until Hellebuyck is on summer vacation.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Recap: 1. Granny off the rocker

Granlund had a game to remember tonight as he scored a hat trick to give the Stars the 3-1 series lead, and headed back to Winnipeg. Mikko Rantanen will probably hold it against him since Granlund didn't score it all in one period. When the offense was having an off night, Granlund stepped up and responded big time tonight. This is the first time in a year since the Stars had a 3-1 series lead. Let's end Winnipeg's historic season on Thursday night.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles