Rantanen can't carry the Stars to the Stanley Cup Finals on his own

The Dallas Stars didn't even show up to game 2 on Friday night. Poor Jake Oettinger was ambushed from the get-go and got no offensive support from his teammates. I wasn't expecting Mikko Rantanen to find the score sheet after he dominated the Jets in game 1. You could tell that Scott Arniel prioritized having someone cover him after watching him score that hat trick in the second period. However, no one else decided to show up to the game on Friday night.

If the Stars are "all in" to winning the Stanley Cup Finals, why aren't the players showing up to the game? Sometimes you run into elite teams like the Winnipeg Jets, but at least show up to the game and try harder than we saw on Friday night. The Stars must realize that tomorrow is not a given in the playoffs, and every game is a momentum swing. After losing game 2 on Friday night, the Jets might have found the momentum to win their first playoff series after losing game 1.

So far, players such as Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, Matt Duchene, Tyler Seguin, and Jamie Benn haven't shown up in this series. They should know that the playoffs aren't a given and every second counts. If you decide to take off a game, it could be the beginning of the end against your opponent. I'm not trying to scold them, but they are part of this team's veteran leadership and have to work to advance to the next round.

Beginning with today's game, I want to see them try their hardest to find the back of the net. It will show the fanbase that they are trying to make a difference every time they take the ice. They are mistaken if they think Mikko Rantanen will carry this team deep into the playoffs without any help. Rantanen can only do so much in one game, and now that the Jets have figured out how to shut him down. It's time for the other scoring options to show up and help the Stars win today's game.

They have a chance to take the series lead today. If Connor Hellebuyck decides to shut out the Stars again with our scoring depth giving all they've got, that's another story. I don't want to see Connor chilling at the other end of the ice while shots are flying at Oettinger. The Stars can win games when their scoring depth shows up. It's time they saddle up and help out Mikko Rantanen and Jake Oettinger this afternoon. It's the least they can do after not showing up for game 2.

