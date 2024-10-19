Dallas Stars look to get revenge against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday Afternoon

This game is more than about draining what oil they have left; it's personal this year. The Stars will get their first rematch with them this afternoon after losing to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals last June. I bet the team had this date circled on the calendar as soon as the regular season schedule came out. Most of the Stars were in that series, and you could tell it hurt them to lose a second consecutive year in the Western Conference Finals.

The series loss caused Matt Duchene not to talk to anyone for two days after the regular season. I'm sure the Stars will be motivated by Thursday's loss to the Washington Capitals. That was an abysmal performance, and I'm sure the Stars would like to turn things around this afternoon. I would love the Stars to show the Oilers that they have improved during the offseason and are much more physical now. Here are the three keys of the game this afternoon against the Oilers.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 3. Get Physical

There should be no slouching around this afternoon at the American Airlines Center. After a day of reflection from Thursday's loss, the Stars should be hungry to send the Oilers a message this afternoon. I want to see some aggressive action in checking players into the boards and ensuring the Oilers don't have time to set up any shots on goal in the Stars' zone. This should be a game where bodies fly into the boards. If the Stars can get physical against the Oilers, they should win the game this afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 2. Shut down Leon Draisaitl and Jeff Skinner

I'm surprised Connor McDavid hasn't had the motivation to unleash his full fury after losing to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals. However, the Stars must focus on shutting down Leon Draisaitl and Jeff Skinner if they want to beat the Oilers this afternoon. Both players are goal-scoring leaders with two goals apiece. Both players must be shut down if the Stars want to have a shot at defeating the Oilers this afternoon at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 1. Get scoring in the first period

The Stars did this against the Capitals on Thursday night, but instead of adding more to their goal total, they hit cruise control, hoping the Capitals wouldn't respond. The Stars must get ahead of their opponent and crunch their spirits in the first period. A one-goal lead into the first intermission won't cut it against the Oilers this afternoon. If the Stars can have a multi-goal lead going into the first intermission, they will be well on their way to victory.

