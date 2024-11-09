Dallas Stars look to ground the Winnipeg Jets on the road

The Dallas Stars will take on the Winnipeg Jets this afternoon as they begin a grueling week-long schedule. If you thought it would get any easier, the Stars take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road. Then they return home to take on the Boston Bruins and end the week up in Minnesota, taking on the Minnesota Wild. The Stars will need their rest in between games. I know Jake Oettinger will probably be napping after today's game in Winnipeg.

Now, back to this afternoon's game, the Stars need all the strength to take down one of the hottest teams in the league right now. They have only lost one game so far this season. They also have one of the top American goaltenders in Connor Hellebyuck. The Stars can't take a period off against this team. If they start slowly in the first period, this game could get out of hand early. Here are the three keys of the game today against the Winnipeg Jets.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 3. Hit them where it hurts

I want to see the Stars get very aggressive and hit the Jets where it hurts: the back of the net. I want to see the Stars run up the score this afternoon to send a message that they still run the Central Division until otherwise. Right now, the Stars are third in the Central Division. It's still early in the season, and first place is still up for grabs. If the Stars can be aggressive and run up the score, they should upset the Jets this afternoon in Winnipeg.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 2. Shut down Kyle Connor

The one player the Stars must shut down this afternoon is Kyle Connor. He has nine goals going into the matchup against the Stars. The Stars must make sure he doesn't touch the puck in their zone or else it could be game over this afternoon. They have no option but to help Oettinger out by clearing the puck and preventing him from scoring. It could be a long afternoon if the Stars allow him to score several goals.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 1. Jake Oettinger legacy game

Oettinger must be at his best this afternoon if the Stars want to beat the Jets on the road. He had a fantastic game against the Blackhawks on Thursday night. He showed the American Airlines Center crowd that his start in Finland was an off-day for him. We need to see Oettinger make more "Otter Angels" saves to prevent the Jets from scoring. If Oettinger is on his game this afternoon, the Stars will have a shot of pulling an upset against the Jets on the road.

