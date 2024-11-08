Otter's Revenge: Jake Oettinger leads Stars to a 3-1 win over the Blackhawks

The Dallas Stars needed a huge win to put the two losses in Finland behind them. It wasn't pretty, but they were attacking the Chicago Blackhawks hard. The number of shots they had in the first period showed they wanted to win tonight. Jake Oettinger was his vintage self tonight as the Stars beat the Blackhawks (3-1).

Stankoven is now leading NHL rookies in points with another assist tonight on Steel's goal in the first period and an empty-net goal. While Stankoven is not scoring in bunches right now, he makes up for it in other aspects of the game, like setting his teammates up for goals. He will find the back of the net later this season, I'm not worried about it right now. Here are the three takeaways from the game tonight for the Stars as they look forward to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 3. Stellar first period

While it didn't look pretty, the Stars had one of their best first periods in five games. They got tons of shots on Arvid Soderblom, and Steel was able to put one past him for the first goal. Oettinger probably had his main pregame meal tonight because he stood on his head in the first period when the Blackhawks could attack. However, the Stars must be sharper in the first period on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 2. Tyler Seguin adding an insurance goal

Tyler Seguin's insurance goal in the second period proved to be a deciding factor in the game. The Blackhawks were swarming Oettinger, and as Oettinger did, he stood on his head. Seguin shot the puck from the most awkward angle to give the Stars a two-goal lead. He and Matt Duchene have been the best line for the Stars, along with Mason Marchment. Even though Marchment didn't play tonight, Seguin got a goal for his linemate.

Tyler Seguin sneaks one in on Arvid Soderblom to make it 2-0 ⭐️😎#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/rD99gzJPaK — DLLS Stars (@DLLS_Stars) November 8, 2024

Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks Recap: 1. Jake Oettinger classic

Oettinger wanted to let the Dallas Stars' fanbase know that his loss in Finland was just an off day for him. He looked more like himself tonight in the win against the Blackhawks. He even had help from some of his teammates, which proved helpful tonight. Oettinger must play like tonight on Saturday afternoon against the red-hot Winnipeg Jets. It's the only way the Stars will have a shot against one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

