Three lessons the Dallas Stars learned in Finland from the Global Series

The Dallas Stars didn't have a successful road trip in Finland as part of the NHL Global Series. They failed to win either of the two games against the Florida Panthers. While the Panthers are a more physical team than Dallas, there was plenty of opportunity for the Stars to take over the games and win one or both. The Stars are returning to Texas to review the game footage and discover what went wrong this weekend.

One thing the Stars took away from the series overseas was their slow start. If you look at how they played on Friday, they took their sweet time in the first period while the Panthers roared out of the gate and scored less than a minute into the game. If they want to compete for the Stanley Cup this season, slow starts will get them eliminated from the playoffs fast. Here are the three lessons the Stars learned from the NHL Global Series.

Lessons from Finland: 3. Power play woes

The Dallas Stars were one for seven on the power play in Finland. Evgenii Dadonov was the only Stars player to score on the power play. The Panthers gave the Stars a gift by giving them a chance to score while they were short-handed, and the Stars said no thanks. The Stars must find a way to score on the power play if they want to make the playoffs this season. It's ridiculous we have all these great goal-scorers and can't cash in on the power play. That is something that needs to be addressed as the season moves forward.

Lessons from Finland: 2. Line Chemistry

Another thing that I hope gets changed is Pete DeBoer not changing the lines every other three games. I think what screwed the Stars up this weekend was DeBoer trying to experiment with the lines. While I agree you have to change things up occasionally, I want to see the lines try to form chemistry before DeBoer puts them back into a blender. The constant line changes to begin the season sort of screwed up how the Stars played with each other in Finland.

Lessons from Finland: 1. Stars need a certified monster

The last lesson the Stars learned is that they need a constant scorer on offense. The Florida Panthers have tons of that kind of player on their team, and some scored multiple goals this weekend. I'm not ready to hit the panic button yet, but the Stars need to look at making a trade for someone who loves to wreak havoc on his opponents. If that means trading a player like Jason Robertson, trade him while his stock is high. They must do something if they want another long playoff run this season.

