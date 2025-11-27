Dallas Stars look to have a deep-fried Thanksgiving appetizer against the Kraken

Well, last night was a game to remember. It seems like the Dallas Stars have found a new rival in the Western Conference. I remember the first game this season, and it was a grudge match between the Stars and the Oilers. Now the Stars have to quickly turn their attention to another Western Conference team tonight as they take on the Seattle Kraken before they return home for Thanksgiving. Stars fans are in for a treat because they unveiled their new third jerseys, which could debut on Friday against the Utah Mammoth.

Now that Mikko Rantanen is back in the lineup tonight, hopefully, he's well-rested and ready to score some goals. The Stars did a good job of getting to the front of the net last night against the Oilers. Now the Stars need to beat one more team before heading home for their Thanksgiving dinner. Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the Kraken.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 4. Don't get sleepy

I'm sure the Stars are probably running on fumes right now after last night's game, but that is what Monster Energy is for. They need to come out swinging against the Kraken and steal two more points on the road. I want to see the Stars buzzing to the front of the net and trying to push the puck past their goaltender. The Stars have tonight's game, and then they are allowed to fly back home right after for some delicious food. Let's deep fry the Kraken once again, but this time in Seattle.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 3. Welcome back Moose

Now that Mikko Rantanen is back in the lineup tonight, it's time to see if he's learned his lesson from his suspension. While I do want to see Rantanen check some people into the boards, I want him to focus on finding the back of the net tonight. The last thing the Stars need right now is for him to get ejected again and end up in the suite. Whenever the top line is out there, I would like to see them make sure Rantanen gets some good looks at the net tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 2. Shut down Jaden Schwartz

The Stars need to make sure that Jaden Schwartz is nowhere near Casey DeSmith tonight. With eight goals and seven assists this season, he's one of the players who helped the Kraken get out to a great start in the first quarter of the season. Miro Heiskanen needs to make sure that he stays out of the front of the net tonight. I don't want to see him skating by himself tonight. The last thing the Stars need before Thanksgiving is Schwartz to have a feast.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: 1. Let's go Smitty

I'm sure after facing a lot of shots last night, Oettinger will be getting a nice night off on the bench. Casey DeSmith needs to put together another great game between the pipes as he did in Calgary, despite the loss. The Stars' defense needs to help him out as well as make sure the Kraken don't get second-chance opportunities to score on him. If the Stars can keep the puck away from DeSmith tonight, the Stars will enjoy some deep-fried Thanksgiving appetizers before heading home.