Dallas Stars look to prepare for the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Maple Leafs

The Dallas Stars scared a bunch of people in their home finale against the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon. It's a choice to wait until five minutes remaining in the game to score the first goal, but it's a dangerous one. The Stars got the win, and now they go on the road for their final two games of the regular season before the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin this weekend. Their first stop is against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. That will be a fun tune-up game before the postseason.

Dallas can't take tonight for granted since the Toronto Maple Leafs aren't playing for anything. Expect them to throw the kitchen sink at the Stars and get them off their game before this weekend. Jake Oettinger will be enjoying some blackened salmon on the bench tonight while DeSmith gets his playoff tune-up start tonight. I expect it will be a fun game to watch this evening while seeing if someone can dethrone the current Jeopardy Champion. Here are the four keys to the game tonight against the Maple Leafs.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Preview: 4. Do your thing

I don't want to see the Stars kick back and relax just because this game means nothing. The Stars have to treat this game like it's a playoff game. Matt Duchene said it best in the locker room that the Stars need to treat these last few games as playoff tune-ups. Dallas needs to give 110% effort on the ice by getting to the front of the net and overwhelming Toronto's goaltender. If the Stars treat tonight like a playoff game, they can add two more points to their total.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Preview: 3. Help out Casey DeSmith

Casey DeSmith would like help from his teammates tonight in the Stars' zone. That means clearing the puck out of the zone and preventing second-chance scoring opportunities. The Stars need to treat this as Oettinger being in the net. The playoffs are right around the corner, and I know the Wild will be charging the front of the net in the first game of the series. Help out DeSmith and prepare for the incoming ambush this weekend.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Preview: 2. Welcome back, Faksa and Bunting

The Stars are getting Radek Faksa and Michael Bunting back against the Maple Leafs tonight. That's a really good sign for the Stars with the injuries they have right now. Cameron Hughes was sent back to the Texas Stars, and I wish him a great playoff run in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Dallas needs to get these two players as many shifts as possible to get them back up to speed tonight. I don't care if the Stars lose the game. Dallas needs these two warmed up and ready for the weekend.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Preview: 1. Rest Lian Bichsel

I'm happy to see that the Stars are resting Lian Bichsel against the Maple Leafs tonight. There's no need for him to get injured in a meaningless game against the Maple Leafs tonight. With Miro Heiskanen injured, there's no need for Bichsel to get hurt as well. I expect Bichsel to suit up in Buffalo for the dress rehearsal for the Playoffs. Tonight, let him rest, and the other defenseman get warmed up. Make sure the Swiss Bouncer is healthy and rested up before the weekend.