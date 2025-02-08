Dallas Stars look to put the Los Angeles Kings in checkmate

The Dallas Stars find themselves in a bit of a situation going into the back-to-back games this weekend. On Tuesday night, Ilya Lyubushkin went down against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center. He didn't play the entire third period and remained in the locker room. The Stars need a defenseman if he's unable to play tonight against the Los Angeles Kings. They have some options for the two games before the Four Nations Faceoff break.

At this point in the season, most Stars fans want the Stars to get to the break on Sunday without losing more players for any time. The Stars have dealt with this all season, beginning with Tyler Seguin's injury. The Stars are two games away and must earn four points before everyone can rest. The Stars are going up against a good team tonight. Here are the three keys of the game against the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Recap: 3. Roope Hintz career game

The one player the Stars need to show up tonight is Roope Hintz. He's done well against the Los Angeles Kings in the past and is due for a career game against them tonight. Roope is known to be a crafty scorer, and a couple of goals would go a long way tonight. The Stars' offense needs a jump start after the game in Anaheim, and Hintz is the player that could deliver that jolt that's needed. If the Stars get a couple of goals from Hintz tonight, they should be able to get two points in LA.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Recap: 2. Shut down Adrian Kempe

Adrian Kempe is one player in the Stars' way of winning tonight. He is the leading scorer for the Kings, with 24 goals and 20 assists coming into tonight's matchup with the Stars. Thomas Harley and Cody Ceci will have their work cut out tonight to guard Kempe in the Stars' zone. I'm worried it could be a disaster if the Stars take their eyes off Kempe for a second. If Kempe is held off the scoresheet tonight, the Stars should get two points in LA.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Recap: 1. Scrap for a win

The Stars might be a bit short-handed tonight against the Kings. All the Stars need to do is scrap for a win and get the two points. I don't care how ugly the game gets; I just keep clawing away at the Kings until goals start scoring for Dallas. I'm sure Jake Oettinger will get the start tonight so he can begin preparing for the Four Nations Faceoff. Just get him a win tonight; that is all the Stars' fanbase is asking of the team tonight. Just go out there and get the two points up for grabs in LA.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles