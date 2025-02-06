Tough Decision: How to you replace Ilya Lyubushkin in the lineup

The Dallas Stars are in a pickle right now with their roster. With Miro Heiskanen & Nils Lundkvist out, there aren't many more options to replace a defenseman in the lineup. Well, things got more interesting after their game in Anaheim on Tuesday night. Ilya Lyubushkin was injured and never returned to the game in the third period. It was something the Stars weren't hoping for with the recent moves they made. However, despite the injury, the Stars do have some good news on their side.

There are only two more games before the Four Nations Faceoff tournament commences. Right now, the Stars don't know much about the injury other than Lyubushkin will miss some time. I wouldn't be shocked if he's not in the lineup for either game this weekend. The Stars have so much depth this season that they can plug another player into the lineup. Let's look at some of the options the Stars could do to earn four points and enter the break with a winning streak.

Dallas Stars Substitute Options: Brendan Smith

I would hate to pull Brendan Smith off the wing, considering how well he's done at the position recently. However, the Stars might need to get to the break without another injury. The Stars have some wings they could select from and call up to the NHL for the next two games. Smith is a veteran defenseman who will do what's best for the team. It will be interesting to see if Matej Blumel or Justin Hryckowian will get called up so Smith can return to being a defender to get the Stars to the break.

Dallas Stars Substitute Options: Kyle Capobianco

Kyle Capobianco was recently called up when the Stars needed a replacement when Miro Heiskanen got injured. He didn't get many games before the Stars traded for Cody Ceci. With the Stars needing someone for two more games until the break, he would make perfect sense if they wanted to patch up their roster. It would allow him to audition to replace Lyubushkin until he gets healthy. If Lybushkin is just banged up right now, the break will allow him to return to the lineup

Dallas Stars Substitute Options: Alexander Petrovic

Alexander Petrovic is the most experienced defenseman down at the AHL level with the Texas Stars. He has plenty of NHL experience and could get the Stars to the break. However, he's not a puck-moving defenseman and could hinder the Stars from getting the puck up the ice and out of their zone. He could work if the Stars know it's a short-term injury. All they would need him for is two games this weekend. He is the type of defenseman you could call on to help you earn four points this weekend.

