Waddling Away: Stars' offense suppressed by Gibson and the Ducks

The Dallas Stars started their California tour Tuesday night with a stop in Anaheim. They would take on the Anaheim Ducks in a battle between former division rivals. It was a goaltender battle early on in the game until the Stars turned it over in front of Jake Oettinger. John Gibson would suppress the Stars' offense 2-1 tonight. There is nothing more dangerous than a goaltender in the zone. Gibson was in one, and the Stars' five-game winning streak would end.

The Stars looked confused against the Ducks. They were out of position on both sides of the ice. This wasn't the team that scored five goals against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night. The Stars can't dwell on this loss as they take on the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Here are the three takeaways from the loss against the Anaheim Ducks.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Recap: 3. Don't turn the puck over in front of Otter

The Stars shot themselves in the foot in the first period by turning the puck over in front of Oettinger, and Cutter Gauthier scored the game's first goal. They have to be cleaner when passing the puck in their zone. This is not the first time it's happened to the Stars, and won't be the last time. I hope the Stars practice transition passing during their next couple of days off. Turning the puck over in your zone is a death sentence in the playoffs. One false move and all the momentum is with your opponent.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Recap: 2. Another Marchment scare

We aren't five games back into Marchment's return to the lineup, and he took a puck off his helmet tonight. The good news was that he wasn't hurt, and the Stars didn't get a delay of game penalty. The last thing the Stars need is for Marchment to take another puck to the face once he takes the bubble off his helmet. Mavrik Bourque is dealing with a gash after taking a puck to the face in Sunday's game. If there is one more injury to the face, the Stars team will wear bubbles or cages for the remainder of the season.

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks Recap: 1. Gibson was in the zone

It was another one of those games where the opposing goaltender was in the zone against the Stars. Gibson deserved the win against the Stars. Between him and Oettinger, he was the better goaltender. There's a reason Gibson is their starting goaltender. All the Stars can do now is shake off the loss as they take on the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. It will be another late start since it's on the West Coast, so make sure you stock up on caffeine when you get off work on Friday.

