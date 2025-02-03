Return of the Mush: Marchment leads Stars past Blue Jackets 5-3

The Dallas Stars hosted the Columbus Blue Jackets at the American Airlines Center tonight. It's one of only two home games for the Stars in February. After hearing about the Dallas Mavericks' colossal failure last night, the Stars had some good news this morning. It was announced Mason Marchment would return to the lineup tonight. Did his goal tonight light a fire underneath the team to get the offense going. The Stars would win 5-3 over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Stars also had their two new players in the lineup tonight. Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci played their first game in a Dallas Stars uniform. Granlund stuck out to me on Logan Stankoven's goal tonight. He waited to make that pass to him, and it was a beauty. I think the Stars should re-sign him in the offseason. Tonight was a bit sloppy, but the Stars got the job done for two points. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's game against the Blue Jackets.

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Recap: 3. Experimenting

I was happy to see Pete DeBoer take tonight's game as a "chemistry lab session." He was experimenting with where to put Granlund and Ceci in the lineup tonight. It was surprising to see Granlund get some time on Jamie Benn's line, which was unexpected. I figured Pete would pair him up with one of the Finnish players on the team for tonight's game. However, I can't be mad at his earlier assistance with Stankoven's goal. It was a good night for both the new players acquired yesterday.

GRANNY SHARES AN APPLE AND STANK TAKES IT HOME 🚨 pic.twitter.com/aIBUb5u4al — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 3, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Recap: 2. DeSmith not composed

Casey DeSmith looked like he was off his game tonight. It reminded me of when he played the Colorado Avalanche in Denver. He was flailing across and in between the pipes tonight, and it could have cost the Stars the win. He needs to settle down and track the puck better. Whenever Columbus crowded the goal, he looked like a deer in headlights. If he settles down some, DeSmith is one heck of a backup goaltender. That was my observation of him tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Recap: 1. A little help from the refs

The game's turning point tonight was when Evgenii Dadonov scored in the third period. It was reviewed because it looked like he deflected the puck in the net above the crossbar. However, the refs ruled it a good goal and gave the Stars their first lead of the night. I thought the Columbus Blue Jackets got hosed on that ruling from the camera angle, to be honest. However, it helped the Stars continue their winning streak. Tuesday night's game will be late because it's on the West Coast against the Anaheim Ducks.

