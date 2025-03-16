Dallas Stars look to redeem themselves against the Colorado Avalanche this afternoon

The Dallas Stars are looking to turn things around after a terrible game on Friday night against the Winnipeg Jets. DLLS Sports Stars Reporter had the best analogy of the night: "Throw this one into the dumpster fire outside of Hooters." I think the rest of the Stars' team had the same thought after the game with some of their postgame comments. The Stars can prove Friday's game was a fluke against the Colorado Avalanche.

"It's frustrating to do that and then fall short. But we gotta move on, we have another big game coming up"



Cody Ceci on tonght's game against the Jets🔊#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/y15kgr22IZ — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) March 15, 2025

Today's game feels more critical because the Stars and the Avalanche could be playing each other in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's even Mikko Rantanen's first game back in Denver after being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes. It's a big day all around for everyone on the Stars. A win this afternoon could give them some momentum for their upcoming homestand. Here are the four keys of the game against the Avalanche this afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 4. Forget about Friday

I don't want to see the same Stars team that took the ice on Friday night. That's the last thing the fanbase wants to see after trading for a top-ten player. This should be a game where the Stars send a warning shot to the Avalanche about their possible first-round matchup. I'm sure Oettinger will get a chance to redeem himself this afternoon. If the Stars put Friday's loss in the past, they can destroy the Avalanche and gain momentum traveling back to Dallas for their homestand.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 3. Rantanen revenge game

The Stars need to see the full power of the scoring threat they traded for before the deadline. The Jets' defense shut down Mikko Rantanen on Friday night. However, this afternoon, he gets a chance to get revenge on the team that drafted and developed him. Wouldn't it be sweet to see him drop a hat trick on the team that traded him without notice because they wouldn't pay what he asked for? That could be the difference in today's game against the Avalanche.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 2. Shut down Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar

The Dallas Stars know who they must shut down if they want to win this afternoon: Nathan MacKinnon. He's a scoring monster that could have a career afternoon if the Stars don't play defense against him. You can say the same thing about Cale Makar as well. Both players are vital if the Avalanche wants to beat the Stars. I know it feels like a broken record, but both of these All-Stars could give the Stars their second-consectutive loss in a row if they don't defend either player.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 1. Win at all costs

The Stars need to go out there and outplay the Avalanche for 60 minutes this afternoon. The last thing the Stars want is to lose home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. With home-ice advantage, the Stars have a shot at moving on to the second round. I don't know if they can beat the Avalanche without that. The Stars need to solidify their second-place position in the division by winning this afternoon. Then,second-place they can come home with two points and prepare for their four-game homestand.

