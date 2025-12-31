Dallas Stars look to ring in 2026 with a dismantling of the Buffalo Sabres

Well, I'm sure you already have New Year's Eve plans. Hopefully, some of you will be going down to the American Airlines Center to watch the Stars take on the red-hot Buffalo Sabres, putting their nine-game winning streak on the line. The Stars need to get something going after looking hungover from Christmas festivities against the Chicago Blackhawks last Saturday night. A win tonight would really give the Stars some momentum heading into 2026.

Now the Stars need to shut down the Sabres and save enough goals for tomorrow night since Dallas will be back in action against the Blackhawks at the United Center. It's going to be a tough test, especially with Casey DeSmith between the pipes tonight. I really hope the Stars are over their Christmas hangover and ready to get things going again. Here are the four keys to tonight's contest against the Buffalo Sabres.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Preview: 4. Full throttle, but save energy

I want to see the Stars get out to a quick start tonight so they can take Buffalo out of the game early. The Stars need to conserve enough energy for tomorrow night's game in Chicago. The best way to do that is to run up the score in the first period so the Stars can conserve enough energy for tomorrow night. The last thing the Stars need is for them to score eight goals tonight and have nothing left in the tank for tomorrow night.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Preview: 3. Help Casey DeSmith

The Stars need to help Casey DeSmith shut down the Sabres' offense tonight. I don't want to see our defense standing in front of the net and getting caught looking into the crowd. If someone steps into Casey's crease, check them out from in front of the net. It might be the only way the Stars will be able to stop Alex Tuch and the Sabres from scoring in close tonight. If the Stars can clear out the front of the net and help DeSmith, they should win tonight's game against the Sabres.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Preview: 2. Shut down Alex Tuch

The one player the Stars might have some issues with tonight is Alex Tuch. He will be camping out in front of DeSmith, looking to jam the puck home on the rebound. If I'm the Stars, I'd make sure that he's so far away from DeSmith that he's taken out of the game. I hope Miro Heiskanen is ready to play some defense tonight, along with Thomas Harley, who's going to the Olympics. If the Stars can shut down Tuch from being a threat in front of the net, the Stars derail the Sabres' winning streak.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Preview: 1. Feed Jason Robertson

One player the Stars need to make sure gets fed tonight is Jason Robertson. When the Stars took on the Sabres on NYE before, he was the reason they came away with the win, with his two assists. Good things happen when Robertson gets the puck on his stick. I wouldn't be surprised if Robertson had some fuel after rumors had spread that he did not make Team USA for the Winter Olympics. Don't be surprised if the Stars decide to ride that motivation to prove Bill Guerin wrong.