Thomas Harley is the first Dallas Star to be confirmed as an Olympian

Being selected to partcipate in the Winter Olympics and represent your country is a significantparticipate honor any athlete would love to receive. With the Olympics right around the corner, countries are beginning to announce who will participate. Team Canada just released their roster, and Thomas Harley is headed to Italy. He is one of the first confirmed Stars to be headed to the Winter Olympics. Here's more on the news and what Harley will bring to Team Canada.

Harley is going to bring a lot of experience to Canada's blueline and should really help out the team with offensive output from the top of the zone. After his shaky start to the beginning of the season, it seemed like Harley wasn't going to get selected to represent his country due to his performance. However, it helps to have your former coach on the coaching staff. Pete DeBoer put in a good word for him, and now Harley will join the many NHL players going to Italy.

After watching Harley the last couple of games, he's going to have to step it up at the Olympics. Canada has a massive reputation in hockey, and if he doesn't perform at the top of his game, fans will wonder why a Canadian defenseman with Lane Hutson's caliber didn't make the team. However, I know Harley will not let Team Canada and his former coach down. Harley will do a good job of making sure that he feeds the puck to his teammates and is agressive in checking players into the boards.

In conclusion, Harley will be a great representative of his country at the Winter Olympics. He did a good job when he was called up to Team Canada for the Four Nations Faceoff last season. He was a part of the team that won the title and performed well in the championship game against the United States. I know that Harley will do a good job. Stay tuned for more Winter Olympics announcements as the rest of the rosters get introduced over the course of this week.