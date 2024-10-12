Dallas Stars look to sink the NY fishermen in the Trinity River

I could have sworn I saw some fishing boats in the Trinity River earlier on Friday. Is it just me, or are the New York Islanders in town to take on the Dallas Stars in their home opener tonight? After escaping that nail-biting final minute in Nashville on Thursday night, the Stars look to continue the hot start to their season so far. Hopefully, the Stars can get it started in the first period tonight compared to Thursday night.

One of the things that fans should watch tonight is whether Logan Stankoven will continue his hot start to his Calder Trophy campaign. He recorded three assists in Nashville the other night against the Predators. I know he's not on the line he's used to, but I wouldn't be shocked if he scored a goal or two against the Islanders. He's due for a goal or two tonight as he continues to fight to be the top rookie in the league this season. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the New York Islanders.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Preview: 3. Faster start

I think the entire Stars fanbase would like to see the Stars get out to a quick start against the Islanders. I'm sure Dallas Stars Head Coach Pete DeBoer would love it if the team bailed out Jake Oettinger in the first period. Even though the Islanders have a weak defense, don't let them get any momentum from holding the Stars scoreless. If the Stars can take the Islanders out of the game early, they should be able to open up their home record with a win.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Preview: 2. Shut down Anthony Duclair

The Stars must find a way to stop Anthony Duclair from being a menace on offense. Even though he's only scored one goal this season, I've seen what he can do to teams that don't cover him. He would love nothing more than screw over the Dallas Stars and spoil their home opener tonight. If the Stars are able to cover him and limit his chances in the Stars' zone, the Stars should win tonight's home opener at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas Stars vs. New York Islanders Preview: 1. Let Stankoven cook

Stankoven is already off to a great start on his Calder Trophy campaign. His three assists in Nashville make him the second rookie in franchise history to record three assists in the season's first game. Roland Eriksson was the first player in franchise history to do that.

If I'm DeBoer, keep Stankoven on the top line against the Islanders. After seeing him feed Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz, let him keep developing that chemistry in case he's needed on the top line due to injury again.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles