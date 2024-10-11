Is This Your Team? The Dallas Stars tame the Predators 4-3

It felt like national reporters have been talking about how good this Nashville Predators team got all off-season. It sure looked like last year's team, mainly how Dallas played them tonight. The Stars slowed down the Predators' new high-octane offense and won 4-3 over the Predators. In my opinion, I would put an asterisk on this game because Juuse Saros was injured and didn't play. The score might have looked much different if he was between the pipes instead of Scott Wedgewood.

Let's get to some good news about how the Stars played tonight. The top line was buzzing and scored two goals within 19 seconds of each other. Roope Hintz scored the first goal of the season, followed by Jason Robertson. Mason Marchment would add two more goals in the second period. Logan Stankoven's Calder Trophy campaign is off to a great start with three assists. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win in Nashville.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 3. Special teams

Let's get the ugly out of the way before celebrating the good things. They have to do better on special teams, plain and simple. The fact the Stars only scored on one power play attempt tonight is not good. The fact they let their foot off the gas pedal a bit on the penalty kill wasn't good. If they want to win the Western Conference in the postseason this year, they have to be better on special teams, or they could be eliminated in the Western Conference Finals for a third straight season.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 2. Mason Marchment redemption

I mean, is it a Dallas Stars season if Marchment isn't the first one in the penalty box? Marchment definitely redeemed himself in the second period with two goals. I'm starting to think that Marchment loves playing in Bridgestone Arena. It seems like every time that we play there, Marchment decides to have a career game. I want him to stay out of the penalty box more this season. Marchment has to find the line between playing aggressively and not committing penalties.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Recap: 1. Stankoven Calder campaign off to great start

Stankoven's Calder Trophy Campaign is off to a great start so far. Stankoven had three assists on the first three goals of the game. I was skeptical that Stankoven was paired with Hintz and Robertson on the top line for tonight's game, but it all worked out. I'm sure Stankoven will get going in the goal category here shortly. Stankoven is another player that the Stars must sign to an extension shortly. You can't let him leave the club and join a team within the Central Division. You don't want to be on the losing end of that mistake.

