4 players the Dallas Stars need to show up against the Predators

The Dallas Stars begin their regular season tonight against the Nashville Predators. Tonight, there will be a Central Division powerhouse matchup for the ages. With Scott Wedgewood starting between the pipes for Nashville, it will be a goalie matchup that Stars fans hoped for. While we wish Juuse Saros all the best while he recovers from his injury, it will be good to see Wedgewood between the pipes for Nashville. Here are four players that the Stars need to show up tonight against the Predators.

Dallas Stars Players: 4. Wyatt Johnston

Wyatt Johnston is one of the players who must show up for the Stars to have a chance at winning tonight's game in Nashville. While he might not be 100% due to his injury, a goal or two from him wouldn't hurt. Johnston should have another career season and possibly get a Brinks truck after the season. Now, do you put him on the top line or the third line because of his injury? Until he's 100%, I wouldn't be surprised if he ended up on the third line to begin the season.

Dallas Stars Players: 3. Jason Robertson

I'm interested in seeing how Jason Robertson plays tonight after missing training camp due to his foot surgery. The last time that Robertson missed most of training camp, he went on to have a career season with the Stars. I would understand if Robertson ends up with zero goals tonight; I would be okay with it since he didn't play in any preseason games. Robertson is going to be a key player for the Stars this season. It would be awesome if Robertson scored two goals tonight against the Predators.

Dallas Stars Players: 2. Logan Stankoven

I would love to see Stankoven spoil the Predators' opening night. Stankoven was hot in the final two preseason games this year. Since Johnston isn't healthy, I would expect Stankoven to get promoted to the first line until Johnston recovers. It would allow Stankoven to play with two of the greatest playmakers on the roster. The three playmakers could come up with some goals tonight against the Predators. Stankoven could help facilitate the creation of those goals as well.

Dallas Stars Players: 1. Jake Oettinger

The Stars need their Tribal Chief, or franchise goaltender, to show up against the Predators. They are going up against an offense that they haven't seen before. Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault will give the Stars some issues tonight in the Stars' zone. They need Oettinger to track and keep the puck out of the net. If the Stars can get the highlight-reel version of Oettinger tonight, they should come out of Nashville with two points tonight.

