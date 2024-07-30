Every day Wyatt Johnston doesn't have a new deal, his stock increases
By Brian Sweet
We have talked about some of the younger players this offseason who deserve contracts to stay around Dallas for the foreseeable future. One of those players mentioned in the article is Wyatt Johnston. In the two seasons he's been with the Dallas Stars, he's shown he's capable of being the face of the franchise. However, there's an issue that could come up after next season. He will be a restricted free agent, and other teams could poach Johnston away from the Stars.
The last thing that the Stars need to have happen is a team like the Utah Hockey Club signing him to a deal and haunting Dallas. While I know Jim Nill isn't worried about the situation, he should be if Johnston has another 30-goal season for the Stars. That scenario could entice some teams to put some offer sheets down and price the Stars from re-signing him to a new deal. Since the Stars can't talk extensions with him until after next season, fans will be sweating it out next offseason.
Johnston has shown remarkable growth during his sophomore year in the NHL. Some reporters thought he would have a slump, but Johnston has proven them wrong. His hockey IQ on the ice has opposing coaches breaking iPads and staying up late at night. The fact he fell to the Stars in the 2021 NHL Draft is remarkable. The fact he didn't need any seasons in Cedar Park is another example of how special of a player he is.
If he doesn't get injured, you can expect Johnston to have another great season in 2024-25. You shouldn't be surprised if he ends up on the top line to begin the season in October. The Stars put him on the top line during the playoffs, and Johnston looked terrific with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. Johnston has shown that he can bring out the best in both of them and should re-ignite their offense, which went missing in 2023.
In conclusion, the Stars must begin talks with Johnston's agent when possible. He can't end up suiting up for one of our divisional opponents and haunting the Stars for years. Johnston has shown he can be the face of the franchise and lead the Stars back to the Stanley Cup Finals. The Stars have to swallow the fact that they will have to back up the Brinks truck to his house to keep him in Dallas. The only question remaining is: Will Nill write the check? I mean, who doesn't want a TikTok star as a leader of this franchise?