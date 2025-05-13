Dallas Stars look to stall the Winnipeg Jets at the AAC tonight

After Dallas's reviewed goal, the Dallas Stars did a great job in the third period by throwing everything they had at the Winnipeg Jets. That's what it will take tonight if the Stars want to put the Jets on the brink of elimination. With Winnipeg controlling home-ice advantage in this series, it's not wise to lose tonight. The Stars need that 3-1 series lead going back to Winnipeg for game 5 on Thursday night. Let's pressure the Jets and make them sweat a bit with a win tonight.

With the way Edmonton is playing right now, it looks like they will make the Western Conference Finals. I know some of the players might be looking at their future opponent in the next round. However, the Stars must focus on tonight's task by winning the game. They don't need to be worried about playing the Vegas Golden Knights or the Edmonton Oilers. Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 4. Focus on tonight's game

Yes, taking a sneak peek at the next possible playoff opponent is okay when you also focus on the opponent in front of you. The Stars can't get comfy with their 2-1 series lead against the Jets. The Stars are playing a higher-caliber opponent than the Colorado Avalanche in the conference semifinals. The Stars must go out there and focus on beating the Jets tonight. That's the first thing they need to do tonight. Forget about what's happening on the other side of the Western Conference Playoffs bracket.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 3. Loosey Moosey

It's time for the Moose to get loose once again. Mikko Rantanen is having one heck of a playoff run right now, and everyone is just in awe of it on social media. It's time for Mikko to get double shifts tonight if Miro Heiskanen is back against the Jets. The Stars could easily go 11-7 with their lineup tonight and have Rantanen put a lot of pressure on Hellebuyck. If the Stars get Rantanen going on offense against the Jets tonight, there's no doubt the Stars will have a 3-1 series lead after tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 2. Shut down Kyle Connor

Unlike in game 3, where the Stars' defense allowed Kyle Connor to score a wrap-around goal against Jake Oettinger, the Stars need to shut him down tonight. The Stars are lucky their offense showed up in the third period to get the critical win on home ice. Connor showed the AAC on Sunday afternoon how fast of a skater he is if no one picks him up in the Stars' zone. The Stars can't afford for him to go off tonight if they want that 3-1 series lead.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets Preview: 1. Overload the Jets

The Stars need to spend a lot of time in the Jets' zone tonight if they want to beat them for a second consecutive game. The Stars can't be spending much time blocking shots on their side of the ice. Fans would like to see DeBoer give Rantanen extra shifts throughout the game if needed. With how he generated his goal in game 3, the Stars can pressure Hellebuyck. The Stars can easily take control of this series if they play like they did on Sunday. However, it's up to them whether they want it or not.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles