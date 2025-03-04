Dallas Stars look to sweep the New Jersey Devils this season with a win tonight

The Dallas Stars have been on a roll since returning to the American Airlines Center at the end of Feburary. They have blown the doors off their opponents by scoring 12 goals in two games. They also set a franchise record for going 4-4 on the power play in their last game against the St. Louis Blues. It seems like the Stars are finding their groove at the right time before the playoffs begin in a month and a half. Everything is looking up for at least one Dallas Sports team.

This morning, the Stars also received news that Lian Bichsel will return to the lineup tonight against the Devils. He's been out of the lineup since last week after taking a massive check against the New York Islanders. Luckily, Bichsel didn't break his jaw and would be out longer than expected. His physical presence can help the Stars keep Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils at bay tonight. Here are the four keys of the game tonight against New Jersey.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 4. Keep Jack Hughes at bay

Jack Hughes scored two goals in the last meeting against the Stars. Luckily, the Stars were able to keep anyone else from joining in on the fun in that game. That's how it has to be tonight if the Stars want to sweep the Devils this season. Jack Hughes can't get involved in any way tonight. That means the Stars must watch him when he's in the Stars' end of the ice. It could be a long night if the Stars decide to allow Hughes all the space he wants tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 3. Keep the Shake-and-Bake going

Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz have a good thing going on right now. Both are having strong performances out of the 4-Nations break. They have recently helped the power play find a new light for this franchise. The Stars can't afford either player to be absent in the Devils' zone tonight. If the Stars want to keep their 4-goal game streak going, Hintz and Robertson must continue their "Shake-and-Bake" and dominate the Devils tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 2. Shut down Nico Hischier

We've already discussed how the Stars must slow Jack Hughes down tonight. The other player who needs to be shut out of the game is Nico Hischier. He is right behind Jack Hughes as the second-best scorer on the Devils heading into tonight's matchup against the Stars. He's probably upset he wasn't a factor in the first game, so expect him to try and be a difference-maker tonight. Casey DeSmith will need all the help against both players tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. New Jersey Devils Preview: 1. Please help DeSmith out defense

I'm glad that Bichsel is back in the lineup to help out the Stars' defense. The Stars can't allow the Devils to go unguarded in the Stars' zone tonight. DeSmith needs all the help he can get to help stop the Devils' offense, which is lethal if it goes unchecked. Right now, the Devils are third in the Metropolitan Division behind the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes. It will be a long night if DeSmith doesn't get the proper help from his team tonight.

