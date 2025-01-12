Dallas Stars look to sweep the Ottawa Senators this season

Let's hope tonight's game ends in regulation today. I don't know how many more shootouts my heart can take this season. The Stars will look to advance their win streak to eight games today against the Ottawa Senators. There was a bit of a "Finnish Revolution" in the first match-up between these teams at the American Airlines Center. Hopefully, the Stars have enough gas in the tank after last night's shootout win in Montreal.

There might be a lineup change against the Senators today. The Stars called up Matej Blumel before the games this weekend. I believe he was called up in case of a scenario like last night. I'm sure a player or two might need to take tonight off. Blumel is more than capable of filling in for a game. I hope the Stars are ready for a Senators team coming off a win yesterday. Here are the three keys of the game against the Senators.

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Preview: 3. Be relentless tonight

The Stars seemed a little off after the first period against the Canadiens last night. I don't know if it's because they didn't score on one of their 17-shot attempts in the first period. However, they must put their energy into tonight's game against the Senators. The Stars have to continue crashing the net. It has worked for them in the last stretch of games played. It could be a long night in Ottawa if the Stars aren't relentless on offense.

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Preview: 2. Shut down Brady Tkachuk

Like in the last game against the Senators, the Stars need to shut down Brady Tkachuk from doing any damage. The Stars did a good job in the previous game against the Senators of shutting him down. That will happen again tonight if the Stars want to sweep the Senators this season. The Stars can't allow Tkachuk from hanging out in front of the net. It will be a long night in Ottawa if the Stars allow Tkachuk to score a couple of goals.

Dallas Stars vs. Ottawa Senators Preview: 1. Set Stankoven up for some goals

I don't know if I've seen a more snake-bitten rookie like Logan Stankoven. He could have had a couple of goals against the Canadiens last night, including the overtime-winning one. The Stars need to do everything in their power to break this awful scoring curse he has now. Stankoven did so well at the beginning of the season until the curse hit him like a brick wall. If the Stars can help Stankoven break his scoring curse, the Stars should beat the Senators.

