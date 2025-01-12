Seventh Heaven: Dallas Stars extend win streak to seven games

The Dallas Stars continued their road trip with three stops in Canada tonight. Their first stop in Canada was at the Bell Centre to take on the Montreal Canadiens. The Stars are coming off an easy win over the young Philadelphia Flyers. The first period went in the Stars' favor, as they outshot the Canadiens 17-7 despite not scoring a goal. The Stars would go on to win 2-1 in a shootout. It's their seventh win in their recent stretch of games.

The Stars were aggressive in tonight's game, but Sam Montembeault was wired. He played a fantastic between the pipes for the Canadiens. Sometimes, there will be nights when the Stars have to win in the shootout. I guess tonight was one of those nights. The best thing the Stars can do now is continue the win streak against the Ottawa Senators tomorrow night. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's game against Montreal.

Thank the lord my heart rate is back to normal. Time for some French pastries for the road, STARS WIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VifhMdqbiY — Blackout Dallas (@BlackoutDallas) January 12, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Recap: 3. Shots in the first period were good

The Stars outshot the Canadiens 17-7 in the first period. Even though the Stars didn't score a first-period goal against the Canadiens tonight, they had reasonable shot attempts. I thought Sam Steel would get one because he was always at the front of the net looking for a rebound. The Stars went to the front of the net, as I said in the pregame report. However, Sam Montembeault denied those chances. Despite not getting on the scoreboard, it was an active first period for the Stars.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Recap: 2. Jake Oettinger did well tonight

Jake Oettinger got the start over Casey DeSmith tonight in Montreal. Oettinger looked excellent tonight. He was sharp and could track down pucks flying at him in the Stars' zone. I'm just a little surprised Casey DeSmith didn't get the start as a reward for how he did against the Flyers on Thursday night. I thought DeBoer would like the goalie to carry that momentum to tonight. However, DeSmith will get the start against the Senators tomorrow night.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Recap: 1. Captain's response

The Stars looked deflated after giving up Patrick Laine's first goal of the game to Patrick Laine on the power play. Jamie Benn was not going to let that stand as he tied the game up seconds later. The Stars would go into the third period with a tied hockey game. I was hoping one of the players would step up and respond to that Montreal goal. Benn rose to the occasion and put it in the back of the net. The Stars return to action tomorrow night against the Ottawa Senators.

