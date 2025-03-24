Dallas Stars look to take advantage of the injury-riddled Minnesota Wild

The Dallas Stars are coming off a quick overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers. Thomas Harley can insert himself into a game when the Stars need a goal to win. The Stars look to earn another two points tonight as they take on the injury-riddled Minnesota Wild. This would be a perfect opportunity for the Stars to earn two points against a team limping into the American Airlines Center tonight. The Stars could lower their magic number to clinch their playoff spot.

Tonight feels bittersweet for some reason; I don't know why. It might be due to Marc Andre-Fleury's last game at the American Airlines Center tonight unless they play the Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fleury has had one heck of a hockey career, and it stinks to see it possibly be his last career game in Dallas. I hope the Stars' fanbase honors him with respect tonight for all the times he's played against the Stars. Here are the four keys of the game tonight against the Wild.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 4. Get the game over with

I want to see the Stars end this game as quickly as possible tonight. I don't want the Stars to play with their food and end up in overtime again tonight. With Mikko Rantanen's speed to get to the front of the net, I wouldn't be surprised if he scored a goal in the first period. The Stars should head to the locker room, knowing the game is out of reach for a team dealing with injuries. That's how the Stars can earn two points and inch closer to securing their playoff spot.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 3. Hit somebody

I don't want to see the Stars to be spectators in their zone tonight. I want to see them go out there and send bodies into the boards. The Flyers should be scared to enter the Stars' zone tonight with the puck on their stick. It's time to develop physicality before the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Lian Bichsel should perfectly exemplify what I mean to his teammates tonight. It's time to tell the Colorado Avalanche that the Stars have increased their physicality.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 2. Shut down Matt Boldy

I would have mentioned the Stars need to shut down Kirill Kaprizov, but he's out with an injury right now. That means the Stars will have to shut down Matt Boldy if they want to win the game against the Wild tonight. Boldy has 23 goals and 37 assists coming into tonight's game against the Stars. As mentioned above, the Stars must send bodies into the boards. Boldy is one of those bodies that can't skate freely in the Stars' zone tonight. It's time to shut him down and earn two points tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 1. Help out their goaltender

Jake Oettinger will get the start against the Minnesota Wild tonight. The Stars must help him on defense to earn the two points tonight. The Stars have got to stop leaving their goaltenders out to dry. It's becoming a frequent habit that must go away before the playoff begins. I know Miro Heiskanen isn't in the lineup, but that doesn't excuse the effort from the other defensemen. It's time for the Stars to step up and help their goaltender earn the win tonight.

